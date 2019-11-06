RANKED! Our 20 Favorite Stand-Up Comedy Specials of the Last 20 Years

13. Patton Oswalt, 'Annihilation'

After an incredible tragedy in his personal life (his wife's death), Patton Oswalt fearlessly took to the stage for this emotional, honest, and hilarious Netflix special. And he didn't dance around the subject; in fact, most of the show's jokes are somehow centered around his personal life, his daughter, and his wife. He finds just the right amount of hilarity in the tragedy, and life's awkward daily routine after losing his wife. He tackles everything from having to inform his daughter of her mother's death to taking his daughter back to school and being berated by young kids' questions about his wife's passing. In a perfect way, it's absolutely beautiful how Oswalt dances through the tall field of melancholy with a sarcastic, relatable grin and quick-witted punchlines.