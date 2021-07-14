Britney Spears in Red Hot Lingerie Instagram Photo Says Yeah, We’ve Stooped a Little Here But Kind of Enjoy It

Britney Spears may be ready to retire from the music industry, but she isn’t going to stop working (it) anytime soon. The 39-year-old pop star has been using her Instagram account to stir the pot – and make fans thirsty – for a while now and she doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

Her latest provocative post featured the singer rocking a red and black babydoll nightgown, with heels and a black choker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

“All has been said and done full circle … back to RED !!!!!” she captioned the post in which she coyly cocked her head and showed off her ample cleavage.

What is this red of which she speaks? Well, sure, it’s the color of her lingerie in the pic, but more likely it refers to “Project Rose” or “Project Red,” a new endeavor she’s mentioned previously and described vaguely as a “personal photo project.”

We don’t know what that means exactly, but if it involves more eye candy like this, we are all for it. Now if only she’d get going on that OnlyFans account…

Cover Photo: @britneyspears (Instagram)

