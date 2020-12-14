Quarantine Olympics: Bored New Yorker Walks Subway Tight Rope in His Underwear (Except Instead of Rope, Duct-Taped Boards)

If you have not felt supremely bored during coronavirus quarantine, then you must either have a very demanding job or you have the most entertaining roommates ever. As for the rest of us, there have been days when we’ve been climbing the walls because we’re so stir-crazy. Not literally climbing the walls, of course. But some people are.

OK, not walls, actually. But they have been performing dangerous subway stunts to pass the quarantine time. It’s happening in New York (where else?), where one man decided to stage his own “hood Olympics” around noon at the Fordham Road subway stop in the Bronx.

In his latest feat, he attempted a “man on a wire” act by duct taping several narrow wooden boards together, laying them across the subway tracks, and trying to cross them.

Oh, and he did this wearing only socks, boxer shorts, a face mask, and a beanie (cold-weather essentials, obviously).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morris Cornbread (@morriscornbread)

At first, the man appears to slip, so a gawker offers him a hand (but just one, because he’s filming with the other one). Spoiler alert: the man doesn’t make it across. The boards break under his weight and he tumbles onto the tracks. Luckily for him, no train was approaching at the time.

The comments section of the video is pretty funny. Maybe even funnier than the stunt itself.

“BOY YOU KNOW YO ASS WAS NOT MAKING IT,” said @hec.never.lackin.

“U mad dumb…LMFAO,” commented @uhtaze.

“People was cheering him on, saying ‘You can do it,’” a passerby named Tyree Bowles told the New York Post. “Everybody was recording. I had to post mine real fast, like, damn this is crazy. Only in New York is where this happens.”

Maybe it only happens in New York because it’s stupid and dangerous and people in other places have more common sense? Who knows. What we can all agree on is that quarantine has gone on far too long if this is how we get our kicks.

Cover Photo: @morriscornbread (Instagram)

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.