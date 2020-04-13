Pet Gerbils Get Their Own Art Gallery Thanks to Bored Quarantined Owners

If you aren’t bored to death by coronavirus quarantine yet, you haven’t been paying attention. Some of us are coping with the endless tedium better than others. But while most people in the U.S. have their eyes glued to Tiger King, one couple in London put their lockdown to good use – all for the benefit of their pet gerbils.

Filippo Lorenzin is a 30-year-old employee of the Victoria and Albert Museum in South Kensington, which is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But just because he can’t go to work doesn’t mean he was going to deny his little critters the pleasure of being surrounded by beautiful art. Together with his girlfriend, Marianna, he created an art exhibit for the couple’s 9-month-old gerbil brothers Pandoro and Tiramisù.

The exhibit included gerbil-themed interpretations of Johannes Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring,” Edvard Munch’s “The Scream,” Gustav Klimt’s “The Kiss,” and Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa.” All the standard museum trappings were made in miniature, from benches to brochures to wall labels with QR codes. There was even a sign that said “Please don’t chew” in the gallery (which, of course, the gerbils completely disregarded).

The project took a total of four hours to complete but will live on the internet forever. Here are a few pics Lorenzin shared on Twitter.

Cover Photo: Filippo Lorenzin (Twitter)

After the most surreal 24 hours of our lives, here is the video. Enjoy and support your museums https://t.co/hqjtGtAqBd — Filippo Lorenzin (@fi_lor) April 6, 2020

This certainly sets the bar high for how we’re spending our quarantine time. We only hope our pets don’t hear about this or the pressure will be on!

