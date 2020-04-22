Fun / Funny Photos
quarantine

Quarantine Cuts: The 15 Worst DIY Haircuts People Are Glad They Can’t Take into Public

by Mandatory Editors

Over a month into coronavirus quarantine and we’re all starting to get a little shaggy. Thank goodness for social distancing guidelines or we’d actually have to show these ugly mops of hair to the world. Still, some people just can’t wait for barbershops and salons to reopen. These brave souls have taken matters (plus hair cutting shears or clippers) into their own hands to give themselves “quarantine cuts.” The results have been…mixed (to put it mildly). Here’s hoping paper bags are still in stock when the pandemic eases up, because some of us are going to need them. These are the 15 worst DIY haircuts people are glad they can’t take into public.

Cover Photo: martinedoucet (Getty Images)

Steer clear: 10 Kinds of Shoppers You’ll Encounter (And Who Will Annoy the Hell Out of You) During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Not-so-secret: 10 Ways to Tell One of Your Friends Has Coronavirus (But Isn’t Telling You)

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.