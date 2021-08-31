The Funniest Milk Crate Challenge Memes on Twitter

The Milk Crate Challenge has to be the most high-profile social media dare since the Ice Bucket Challenge. The difference being, of course, that the Milk Crate Challenge is so dangerous TikTok banned the #milkcratechallenge hashtag and its associated videos.

But just because the stupidest stunt ever known to mankind has been all but erased from the video-sharing platform doesn’t mean you can’t find hilarious memes, GIFs, videos, and all sorts of other stuff about it on Twitter.

These are the funniest memes about the Milk Crate Challenge. Laugh all you want, but whatever you do, don’t try this at home!

BREAKING: Jason Derulo has fallen down the stairs at the Milk Crate Challenge pic.twitter.com/XM9Z6Yqnwf — ben wasserman (@benwassertweet) August 23, 2021

Just wanna say whoever made up this milk crate challenge dumb af, but thank you so much pic.twitter.com/E7e4vGFDrP — Pedro Sanchez (@Londo_24) August 21, 2021

chiropractors and physical therapists looking at these #milkcratechallenge videos like pic.twitter.com/eJmmV1AJG9 — Edgar Ayala (@EddieNoNose) August 23, 2021

Coming to work after the milk crate challenge pic.twitter.com/wFkMjsICc4 — Dylan Evans (@_dje38) August 24, 2021

Healthcare professionals when they gotta deal with COVID patients and the milk crate challenge pic.twitter.com/vaKEck3X0a — MALCOLM (@Malcolm_Xtasy) August 21, 2021

ER doctors and nurses watching these milk crate challenges…. pic.twitter.com/P7Vt1PaxZB — Yvie Rocks (@yviedoesit) August 22, 2021

Them insurance companies watching y’all do the milk crate challenge like- pic.twitter.com/cOcVxLTSde — Dolla Bill Nephew (@trez_Legit) August 21, 2021

Me seeing 2 dozen milk crates stacked up in the backyard #milkcratechallenge pic.twitter.com/Idu8WMt9Mv — MaltLiquorPapi (@LowkeyBrilliant) August 23, 2021

“I’ll try the milk crate challenge, I think I can do it.” My knees: pic.twitter.com/WkyqYiSMm2 — Burned Retinas (@ColonelFancy) August 27, 2021

that 3rd half on the #milkcratechallenge got mfs rethinking they life choices pic.twitter.com/9Wly9OksBh — hamza (@hamzzaimran) August 23, 2021

People after the milk crate challenge #milkcratechallenge pic.twitter.com/9JUAfLa6gT — Pryce Jones (@OfficialPryce) August 21, 2021

Yall enjoying the #milkcratechallenge or naw? pic.twitter.com/cxP1xVE9kw — The Milk Crate Challenge (@MilkCrateClub) August 22, 2021