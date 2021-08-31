Fun / Funny Photos
milk crate challenge

The Funniest Milk Crate Challenge Memes on Twitter

by Mandatory Editors

The Milk Crate Challenge has to be the most high-profile social media dare since the Ice Bucket Challenge. The difference being, of course, that the Milk Crate Challenge is so dangerous TikTok banned the #milkcratechallenge hashtag and its associated videos.

But just because the stupidest stunt ever known to mankind has been all but erased from the video-sharing platform doesn’t mean you can’t find hilarious memes, GIFs, videos, and all sorts of other stuff about it on Twitter.

These are the funniest memes about the Milk Crate Challenge. Laugh all you want, but whatever you do, don’t try this at home!

Cover Photo: Twitter