This Week in Trailers: ‘The Suicide Squad’ Is On a Mission

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including The Suicide Squad. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

The Suicide Squad

The first trailer for the next chapter in the DC Extended Universe The Suicide Squad has arrived giving audiences the first major look at the standalone sequel! The trailer, which offers first footage of Joaquín Cosío’s evil Mateo Suárez, Peter Capaldi’s devilish The Thinker and the debut of Starro, can be seen below and will hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6!

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

On the heels of announcing a May release date and a series of chilling new character posters for the latest installment in the iconic horror franchise, Lionsgate has debuted the official trailer for Spiral: From the Book of Saw, teasing that a new game is beginning! The trailer, which can be viewed below, also sees further references to where the film sits in the overall storyline of the series, addressing John Kramer, aka Jigsaw’s, demise in the past films and even showing a photo of Tobin Bell’s character and teasing a number of main characters in grave danger of being in the terrifying new game itself, including stars Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson. The film hits theaters on May 14!

Wrath of Man

MGM has released the debut trailer for Guy Ritchie’s latest crime movie Wrath of Man, starring Jason Statham in his fourth collaboration with the filmmaker. In the trailer you can see Statham dispatching criminals with the ability and ease we’ve come to expect from the action superstar. See it in theaters on May 7.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Netflix has released the official The Mitchells vs. The Machines trailer from producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller in their new animated adventure. The movie, written and directed by Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe, is set to premiere on April 30 on the streamer. The film follows a dysfunctional family’s road trip that is upended when they find themselves in the middle of a robot apocalypse and suddenly become humanity’s unlikeliest last hope.

The Night House

Over a year after David Bruckner’s latest horror genre effort debuted to strong reviews at the Sundance Film Festival, Searchlight Pictures has unveiled the first trailer and poster for the Rebecca Hall-led The Night House teasing the mind-bending nightmare she’ll endure in the titular location.

