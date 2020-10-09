Anxiety in America at All-New High, Research Says You Need a Dance Dance Revolution

To say that the last half year has been full of anxiety, depression, and all-around stress is the understatement of the millennium. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the fact that it doesn’t seem to be ending any time soon, people all over the world are looking for ways to lower their stress and anxiety. To do this, many people are doing things like baking bread, learning new hobbies, and taking hikes in the woods. But, according to a new survey, the best way to lower your coronavirus stresses might be to cut a proverbial rug.

Zumba commissioned a study of 2,000 British adults on the effects of dance on stress, anxiety, and overall happiness. According to the research, more than 50 percent of those polled claimed that their mental health was better when they had time to dance (as if nobody was watching).

On top of that, 67 percent claimed that they wish they could find more time in their day to do the robot, the macarena, electric slide, and any other dance to make them feel a little better in these strange, dark days. While 41 percent said that they aren’t good dancers, it doesn’t really matter. As they say, regardless of how good you are, “you can dance if you want to.”

While there is science behind dancing as a stress reliever, we don’t need empirical data to prove that losing yourself while dancing can make you feel better. Nearly four out of 10 people said that grooving to some bouncy tunes helped them forget all of their troubles.

While we’re all about getting more sleep and trying not to worry, the next time we get overwhelmed with the new normal we’re living in we’ll throw on some ’90s hip hop and dance our worries away.

