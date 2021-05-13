Culture / Entertainment
Pam Anderson

Lily James and Sebastian Stan Are Spitting Images of Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee For New Series (But Do They Have the Crazy Factor?)

by Mandatory Editors

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee were the celebrity marriage equivalent of a car crash. We couldn’t not gawk at how wild, crazy, and unhinged these two were – and the powder keg of a couple they were together.

In case you were out of the loop when it all went down, the Baywatch star and the founding member of Motley Crue wed in 1995 after knowing one another for only 96 hours. Unsurprisingly, the marriage didn’t last; they split in 1998.

A new Hulu series called Pam and Tommy is underway, with Lily James and Sebastian Stan starring as the controversial lovers. Judging by the pics both stars recently shared on Instagram, this show is going to be spicy.

First up: Lily James. The 32-year-old actress is unrecognizable in her Pam Anderson transformation, complete with cleavage-baring halter top, feathery blonde bangs, heavy makeup and acrylic nails.

 

A post shared by Lily James (@lilyjamesofficial)

As for her leading man? Stan looks downright dangerous in sleeve tattoos, a chain necklace, and leather pants as he poses on the hood of a muscle car, flipping the bird.

 

A post shared by Sebastian Stan (@imsebastianstan)

Each of the actors included classic quotes from their real-life characters with their Instagram posts. Hers: “It’s great to be blonde. With low expectations it’s very easy to surprise people.” His: “We don’t stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing.”

Together, they make one devilish duo.

 

A post shared by Sebastian Stan (@imsebastianstan)

The series is said to cover the couple’s rocky relationship, as well as the scandal surrounding their infamous sex tape. Seth Rogen is set to play Rand Gauthier, the man who sold that tape. His character is definitely not as hot as Pam and Tommy.

But that’s OK. We are all in for some trashy relationship drama TV. Just tell us when to tune in, Hulu, and we’ll be there with bells (err…nipple rings?) on.

