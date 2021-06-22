MyPillow Guy Has Another Hard Landing After Going Full Crazy in Leaked ‘Daily Show’ Interview

MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell had a meltdown at the portapotties, but it wasn’t from the food being served at his latest MAGA Frank Rally in Wisconsin. The CEO and Trump-supporter who’s single-handedly predicting a Trump presidential resurrection in August lost his cool after realizing The Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper was the only media presence in attendance.

In his segment Fingers the Pulse, Klepper attended the “free speech” rally to interview folks clinging to an election fraud theory that’s already been debunked across the board. The crowd of a few thousand journeyed to a random field in the middle of nowhere to witness the “all-star” lineup speak “truths” about the stolen election.

Before recluse Donald Trump’s phoned-in appearance via a Jumbotron, Klepper got a chance to chat with the man behind the circus tentt: Mike Lindell. But the conversation quickly soured when Klepper opened with, “This is the crime of the century you’re describing and they came to the MyPillow Guy.”

Lindell bruised like an overripe apricot. “Shame on you for what you’ve done to our country when you’re saying stuff like that. This has nothing to do with the pillow!” Lindell shouted, trying not to look at the sales booths piled high with MyPillows.

After feeling mocked by a political comedian, Lindell groused, “You guys are horrible,” before storming off to have a sip of his Diet Coke. For a moment it looked like defeat for the MyPillow Guy, but Lindell had a trick up his sleeve.

To get even with Klepper, Lindell leaked cell phone footage of the interview to Steve Bannon’s Real America’s Voice before The Daily Show had a chance to air it. But the preempt didn’t work as planned, for what was meant to unmask an evil jokester ruining freedom actually gave viewers an unedited glimpse at Lindell’s huckster brand of crazy.

Check it out below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

With a $1.3 billion lawsuit filed against him by Dominion Voting Systems, Lindell has every right to be stressed. If we had to promote a fundamentalist revival show in a desperate attempt to sway public opinion to help our million-dollar settlement offer, we’d be yelling outside porta-potties too.

Unfortunately, despite having “all the evidence” Lindell can’t seem to talk himself out of trouble. Even his empire of pillows won’t be able to soften the landing when his entire scheme comes crashing down around him.

Watch the full interview below and see for yourself which version makes Lindell look nuttier than a bag of cashews.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Cover Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

