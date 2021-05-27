Mike Lindell Thrown Out of Republican Governors Gathering, Luckily MyPillow Has Moisture-Absorbing Foam For All Those Tears

Mike Lindell just can’t catch a break – not that he deserves one. His Trump documentary bombed. He got publicly punked on a live broadcast. His social media site Frank failed to launch. And now, he’s being rejected by the very party he promotes whenever he gets air time.

In a brutal snub, the MyPillow founder was kicked out of the Republican Governors Association’s spring conference in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday night. Only moments after picking up his credentials at the JW Marriott Hotel, he was approached by an event coordinator and told he was not welcome at any of the RGA events.

And yet, the Bible-thumping Trump stan couldn’t take a hint. He apparently tried to hitch a ride with other conference attendees to a dinner at the Tennessee Governor’s Mansion but was shut out. “These events are for RGA members, and Mike Lindell is not currently an RGA member,” an anonymous RGA official told Politico.

Lindell responded by heading to the airport with plans to depart on his private plane, which we’re sure is stocked with MyPillows perfectly designed to absorb all those white male tears. Better luck next time, Mike.

Cover Photo: The Washington Post / Contributor (Getty Images)

