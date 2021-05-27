Mike Lindell Thrown Out of Republican Governors Gathering, Luckily MyPillow Has Moisture-Absorbing Foam For All Those Tears
Mike Lindell just can’t catch a break – not that he deserves one. His Trump documentary bombed. He got publicly punked on a live broadcast. His social media site Frank failed to launch. And now, he’s being rejected by the very party he promotes whenever he gets air time.
In a brutal snub, the MyPillow founder was kicked out of the Republican Governors Association’s spring conference in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday night. Only moments after picking up his credentials at the JW Marriott Hotel, he was approached by an event coordinator and told he was not welcome at any of the RGA events.
And yet, the Bible-thumping Trump stan couldn’t take a hint. He apparently tried to hitch a ride with other conference attendees to a dinner at the Tennessee Governor’s Mansion but was shut out. “These events are for RGA members, and Mike Lindell is not currently an RGA member,” an anonymous RGA official told Politico.
Lindell responded by heading to the airport with plans to depart on his private plane, which we’re sure is stocked with MyPillows perfectly designed to absorb all those white male tears. Better luck next time, Mike.
Cover Photo: The Washington Post / Contributor (Getty Images)
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Billie Eilish Brings Blonde Bombshell Energy to British Vogue Cover (Move Over, Marilyn Monroe)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
2/10
Megan Fox Wraps Her Legs and Lips Around Machine Gun Kelly, Meanwhile We Wrap Our Lips Around Another Cheeseburger
Read more here.
Photo: Chris Unger / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
3/10
Britney Spears’ Strange Sandwich Tutorial Shows She Doesn’t Know Her Nuts (But At Least Nobody Is Taking Them From Her)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
4/10
George Clooney Hilariously Fan Boys Over Brad Pitt For Charity Video
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
-
5/10
Mark Wahlberg Reveals 20-Pound Weight Gain, Finally Looks Like the Rest of Us
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
6/10
Will Smith Admits ‘I’m in the Worst Shape of My Life’ in Dad Bod Instagram Pic
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
-
7/10
Viral TikTok of Adam Sandler Hilariously Waitlisted at IHOP by Server Who Doesn’t Recognize Him (Or Totally Recognized the Guy Who Made All Those Bad Movies)
Read more here.
Photo: TikTok
8/10
Adam Sandler Hilariously Responds to Viral IHOP Video in ‘For the Record’ Tweet
Read more here.
Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)
-
9/10
Justin Bieber’s Ugly-Ass Dreadlocks Are Back (And Other Celebs Who Never Should Have Tried This Trend)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
10/10
‘How I Met Your Mother’ Jokes That Won’t Land In Hilary Duff’s Sequel Series ‘How I Met Your Father’
Read more here.
Photo: 20th Century Fox Television/Gotham (Getty Images)