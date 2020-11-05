20 Funniest Election Memes to Pass the Vote Count Anxiety
Waiting is excruciating. We can hardly stand the 30 minutes it takes for a pizza to arrive on our doorstep, yet here we are, still flexing our patience muscles 24 hours after the polls closed for the 2020 presidential election. Well, some of us are being patient. The rest of us are obsessively scrolling through Twitter, taking comfort in the fact that no one else seems to be able to remain calm and carry on.
All we need is to know is which color Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Arizona (depending on the news outlet you’re watching) are going to turn. Until those states get their shit together, count their votes, and essentially declare a winner of the 2020 presidential election, let off a little steam with these 20 hilarious election memes.
All of us waiting for Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Nevada pic.twitter.com/uAXX6IcgIg
— Broly (@UnleashedBroly) November 5, 2020
Me anxiously waiting for Nevada’s election outcome pic.twitter.com/6HkqtsJEj7
— Marcos (@_Marquihno) November 5, 2020
me a non-american waiting for nevada to count their votes and turn blue #Biden2020 pic.twitter.com/RAYTbtOx8H
— (@chloeeebolton) November 5, 2020
The whole world Nevada
waiting for Nevada’s
results pic.twitter.com/4sJHuJtcg1
— Kiära (@kiwiicroissants) November 5, 2020
me, a non-american waiting for nevada to turn blue; pic.twitter.com/kccBMMaWYz
— oma (@reallyoma) November 5, 2020
>Biden – 264
Everyone waiting for Nevada: pic.twitter.com/iefWLSeZsi
— R. (@JSnow195) November 5, 2020
Waiting for the count from Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Nevada pic.twitter.com/59rcne7DFs
— Jonathon Bright (@jb_1969) November 5, 2020
US: “Okay, everybody is done with counting their votes. We are all waiting for you Nevada.”
Nevada: pic.twitter.com/2QifU5D6an
— Dennis (@Dennis053_) November 5, 2020
Nevada waiting for Georgia to call it for them… pic.twitter.com/efWv3vIlN4
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) November 5, 2020
me waiting for Nevada to go solid blue like ; pic.twitter.com/pqCcsb1vAU
— . (@_m_abigail) November 4, 2020
The whole world waiting for Arizona and Nevada to declare their results #ElectionResults2020 pic.twitter.com/0Nh6TOAosY
— Political Gem (@GemPolitical) November 5, 2020
looking at my phone every 30 mins like this waiting for nevada to turn blue pic.twitter.com/kHkPAmq339
— alissia (@aliapcas) November 5, 2020
Waiting for the Nevada numbers pic.twitter.com/Qw3jYqJgDo
— Tiana 19x (@jaimelannisters) November 4, 2020
Nevada, Georgia, and Pennsylvania waiting for each other to announce results first. #Election2020 #CountEveryVote pic.twitter.com/ZfE9WaA4YO
— David (@davidv_guitar) November 5, 2020
Me waiting for Nevada’s results for the last 48 hours #ElectionResults2020 pic.twitter.com/84gOwxW9M2
— HyoShin BTSforLIFE (@hyoshin01) November 5, 2020
Everyone: *waiting for results from Nevada, Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania *
Alaska: pic.twitter.com/bYFg1BgL2y
— Tabitha Jacobs (@Alt_Tabitha) November 5, 2020
The whole world waiting for the results
Nevada: pic.twitter.com/AnWhUWOHxP
— Jameson (@OnlyFans____) November 5, 2020
Me a non American, waiting for Nevada, Arizona, Georgia or Pennsylvania to turn blue #ByeByeTrump #elections #TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/kBdQ7fzWxt
— Amy (@mamatoevieada) November 5, 2020
Nevada right now knowing that the whole world is waiting for them to wake up and count those votes pic.twitter.com/fpTsGvyfQo
— Dan (@dancooledaily) November 4, 2020
Waiting for Nevada Result. pic.twitter.com/jcVLrY6wSd
— Pantomath (@pantomath__) November 5, 2020
