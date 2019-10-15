Democrats Get Comedic Campaign Slogans After the October 15 Debate (12 Funny Memes!)

The October debate came and went, and with only 12 candidates, we had enough time to get them their funny campaign slogans as a take-home gift. From Cory Booker insinuating that Bernie was high to Mayor Pete throwing down LAdy Thor’s hammer to Vice President Biden telling us he’s going to beat Trump like a drum (likely with his bare hands), there were no limits to what kind of campaign slogans could come for these Democrats. But here they are, fresh off the press…