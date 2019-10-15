If Each of the Remaining Democratic Candidates Were a Halloween Candy, This Is What They’d Be

Every presidential candidate in the history of the United States has a strong personality (even if it’s a complete lack of personality, ahem, Al Gore). Halloween candy options are no different. Both of these seemingly unrelated things provoke heated debate and force people to take sides, threatening to divide our country. But there is a way to bridge the gap. If each of the remaining 19 Democratic candidates were a Halloween candy, maybe we’d finally agree on who the best candidate is. Or maybe we’d just end up in a food fight. Either way, indulge us (and your sweet tooth) with these perfect pairings.

1/19 Joe Biden – Clark Bar What’s that? You’ve never head of these old-timey chocolate peanut butter crunch bars? That’s because they’re as archaic as Biden, dating back to 1917. Photos: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images) and Candy Warehouse

2/19 Elizabeth Warren – Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are everyone’s favorite Halloween candy, and Warren is the most appealing candidate in the big Dem race. Yes, please, to both. Photos: ROBYN BECK / Contributor (Getty Images) and Groovy Candies

3/19 Cory Booker – Smarties This vegan candidate can’t indulge in many traditional Halloween candies, but we’ll give him Smarties, because he obviously is one. Sadly, like the candy, that doesn’t make him all that desirable a candidate among the populous. Photos: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images) and Candy Warehouse

4/19 Amy Klobuchar – Pearson’s Salted Nut Roll This down-home candidate promotes all things Midwestern, so why should Halloween candy be any different? These salty-sweet treats are made in her home state of Minnesota. Photos: Ethan Miller / Staff (Getty Images) and Candy Warehouse



5/19 Bernie Sanders – Mr. Goodbar Introduced in 1925, this candy bar is an oldie but a goodie. While Sanders' heart is in the right place with his Medicare for all and tuition-free college dreams, he’s totally nuts if he thinks taxpayers are going to foot the bill. Photos: SOPA Images / Contributor (Getty Images) and Candy Warehouse

6/19 Kamala Harris – PayDay The senator from California has equal pay as her signature policy, so pairing her with a peanut caramel PayDay is a no-brainer. Photos: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images) and Candy Warehouse

7/19 Beto O’Rourke – Chick-o-Stick You can't get more Texan than this iconic crunchy peanut candy and the passionate El Paso native. Photos: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images) and Atkinson Candy

8/19 Tulsi Gabbard – Warheads The military combat veteran running on war policy changes could totally chow down on these candies, which happen to be vegetarian, just like her. Photos: Slaven Vlasic / Contributor (Getty Images) and Old Time Candy



9/19 Julián Castro – Cucharita Rica Thanks to his Mexican heritage, Castro encapsulates this spicy tamarind candy – oddly, often sold on a plastic spoon south of the border. Photos: Craig Barritt / Stringer (Getty Images) and Helados La Azteca

10/19 Andrew Yang – Airheads Given this candidate’s outrageous universal income proposal, we’re naming him an Airhead and calling it a day. Photos: Ethan Miller / Staff (Getty Images) and Candy Nation

11/19 Pete Buttigieg – Kit Kat White Chocolate With little support from black voters and a history of un-woke comments, he’s a little too white and light on substance for anything other than a Kit Kat in white chocolate flavor. Give us a break, indeed. Photos: Brad Barket / Stringer (Getty Images) and Candy Warehouse

12/19 Tom Steyer – 100 Grand While 100 Grand vastly underestimates Steyer’s net worth (estimated to be $1.6 billion), putting a figure on this wealthy money manager’s candy bar just feels right. Photos: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images) and Candy Warehouse



13/19 John Delaney – Peanut M&Ms This health nut would appreciate the protein packed in these poppable chocolate-coated candies. There's also an eerie physical resemblance here...or is it just us? Photos: Noam Galai / Contributor (Getty Images) and Big Boy Concessions

14/19 Marianne Williamson – Candy Corn With her campaign platform based entirely on love, we have to give this woo-hoo self-help author the most dreaded candy of Halloween because she’s just too corny. There is such a thing as excessive sweetness and now we have a stomachache. Photos: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Contributor (Getty Images) and Old Time Candy

15/19 Joe Sestak – Lifesavers As a retired Navy admiral, we think this candidate would appreciate a big stock of Lifesavers. Photos: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images) and Candy Warehouse

16/19 Steve Bullock – Sour Patch Kids This public education proponent would do anything to put kids front and center, even if it sours childless voters. Photos: Joshua Lott / Stringer (Getty Images) and Candy Favorites



17/19 Michael Bennet – Crunch Bar This guy is all over the place, policy-wise. He’s for citizenship for dreamers but wants additional funding for the wall. He opposes Medicare for all but wants to expand the American Care Act. He wants to regulate oil and gas drilling but not end it. When you try to please too many people, you end up as airy and unsubstantial as a Crunch bar. Photos: Brian Blanco / Stringer (Getty Images) and Candy Warehouse

18/19 Tim Ryan – Twix Here’s another ho-hum candidate who doesn’t bring much to table that isn’t already there. This unsatisfying treat is half wafer thin, half stuck-to-your-teeth uncomfortable. Photos: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images) and Economy Candy

19/19 Wayne Messam – Whatchamacallit Because you’ve never heard of him and you probably never will. Photos: Sean Rayford / Stringer (Getty Images) and Candy Warehouse

