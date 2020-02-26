Latest Democratic Debate Looked Like Pay-Per-View Fight With No Winner, Other Than Donald Trump

The Democratic presidential candidates proved once again that our country is effed on Tuesday night as the Democratic debate-turned-shouting-match-turned-shitshow took place in South Carolina. As the current frontrunner, Bernie Sanders was on the defensive. The Vermont senator was grilled on how he would pay for his Medicare For All plan (no freakin’ clue), tried to spin the praise he’s heaped on the late Cuban dictator and all-around baddie Fidel Castro by saying Obama did it first, and made a not-very-scary threat at Vladimir Putin. Joe Biden walked us all down memory lane like a nostalgic senior citizen with his past (and increasingly stale) achievements in winding stories that lost our attention halfway through. Elizabeth Warren did a broken-record rendition of her demand that former mayor Mike Bloomberg release women from NDAs so we could hear just how bad his misogynistic jokes really are. Pete Buttigieg played Captain Obvious by reminding everyone that there were seven white people on the stage (at least he knows his colors and numbers). Billionaire Tom Steyer got called to the carpet for buying a private prison and Amy Klobuchar, who literally just won’t quit, boomed her usual variation on, “Why can’t we all just get along?!” Political analysts agreed: everyone was a loser in this group. If this geriatric (overeager toddler Buttigieg exempted) smackdown doesn’t stop soon (there’s at least one more round in March), the only winner will be Donald Trump.

Cover Photo: Paul Hennessy / Echoes WIre/Barcroft Media (Getty Images)

Personality decoder: What Your Favorite Presidential Candidate Says About You

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Study Finds Dads Hide From Family in Bathroom, IBS Now as Common of an Excuse as Glaucoma Is For Stoners For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Anthony Redpath (Getty Images)

2/12 Woman’s Butthole Is a Business Page, But Facebook Is the Real Asshole for Not Taking It Down For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Buzzfeed

3/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Wakes Up to Burglar Sucking His Toes, Didn’t Even Get Dinner First For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: efenzi (Getty Images)

4/12 Man Asks Judge to Approve ‘Trial by Combat’ With Ex-Wife, Potential Reality Show ‘Marital Gladiators’ on the Table For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: elementals (Getty Images)



5/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested For Hanging From Traffic Lights and Pooping on Cars, Stuck the Landing For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Huzler.com

6/12 Gene-Edited Baby Born in China, Vows World Domination Before Gender Reveal Party For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: John M Lund Photography Inc (Getty Images)

7/12 Kentucky School Expels Girl Over Rainbow Birthday Cake and Matching Sweater, Then Gets Sued For Being Enormous Prick For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Kimberly Alford (Facebook)

8/12 Minnie Mouse Lands First Punch in Vegas Disney Brawl, Bet You Didn’t See Her Comin’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Matthew Sperzel Contributor



9/12 Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vagina Candle Sells Out, People Really Excited About Their Home Smelling Like They Just Had Sex For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Rachel Murray Stringer (Getty Images)

10/12 Disservice Animal: Cleverly Disturbed Man Registers Beer as an Emotional Support Pet For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Space_Cat (Getty Images)

11/12 Police Officer Fired For Giving Feces Sandwich to Homeless Man Wins Job Back, Maintains Sh!t-Eating Grin For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Independent

12/12 Anti-Vaxxer Charged After Throwing Menstrual Blood in Court, Perfect Example For Why You Should Vaccinate Your Kids For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sacramento County Sherrif’s Office

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.