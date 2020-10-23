Fun / Weird News
Kristen Welker

Debate Watchers Stunned to Hear Moderator Kristen Welker Is More Racist Than President Trump, Despite Being a Black Woman (His Words, Not Ours)

by Mandatory Editors

President Trump spewed a lot of bullshit during the final presidential debate last night. But perhaps the biggest shocker was the moment when he declared that he was the “least racist person in this room.” That assertion is unbelievable enough, given all the evidence to the contrary throughout his lifetime, but it hit even harder because, well, one of the people in the room was moderator Kristen Welker, the first Black woman to moderate a presidential debate since 1992.

Suffice to say, viewers were taken aback by Trump’s hyperbole.

But really, does anything Trump says come as a surprise anymore? According to him, he’s always the best, the first, the most, the biggliest, etc., and we’d certainly believe him if he was talking about what a huge white supremacist asshole he is. But the least racist person? Come on. There isn’t a room in the world where that would be true.

The only way to make this deranged (and definitely racist) Pinnochio shut up? Vote.

Cover Photos: Pool / Pool and Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)

Biden vs. Trump: Which Political Candidate Has Better Hair?

MORE NEWS:

Mandatory Voting: 12 Simple Reasons to Be Pro Joe (And Against Don the Con)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.