The Best Twitter Reactions to the Final Presidential Debate Fiasco

Well, another presidential shouting match between Donald Trump and Joe Biden down. Thankfully it’s the final one. Now, all that lies ahead is Election Day. What did we learn tonight? Nothing new. Biden talked directly into the camera, directly to us at home, talked about how he’s not for red or blue states, but for the United States. Trump looked at the moderator and yelled all night. Trump is still afraid of wind. It was the usual night of back and forth between a man and a monster.

It was hard to quite make sense of it all but that’s what we have Twitter for. The fine folks and their tweets to help make sense of the mess. So here they are, the best of the night. All their reactions to the fracking, the tucking, and more. Fingers crossed, this is the final time we ever see Trump in any kind of debate on television.

Cover Photo: Getty Images

“Donald Trump > Abraham Lincoln” according to Donald Trump as Donald Trump refers to himself as Donald Trump when asked what direct message he has for Black and Brown Parents. pic.twitter.com/4Ytk1oRlDV — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 23, 2020

Welp, Trump just compared himself to Abraham Lincoln! — Nina Jankowicz (@wiczipedia) October 23, 2020

Did this motherfucker just say in a single uninterrupted breath "I take full responsibility it's China's fault"?

#PresidentialDebate2020 — Brent Black (@brentalfloss) October 23, 2020

“I am the Least Racist person in this room…” I’m done. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) October 23, 2020

This is just so bad. And he lies so much he doesn’t even know he lying ughh. Shameful #VOTEVOTEVOTE pic.twitter.com/HYRftcnuOl — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) October 23, 2020

Couldn’t believe this when I heard it, even from Trump. https://t.co/1mCd0Xxejs — Scary Whitta (@garywhitta) October 23, 2020

“I know more about wind than you do.” pic.twitter.com/kThsX3VnqA — AGES VOL 2 out now (@MegaRan) October 23, 2020

Let’s 220,000 people die but deeply pro-bird. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 23, 2020

next question: frack marry kill — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) October 23, 2020

All of Trump’s inspirational speeches include “go to hell.” — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) October 23, 2020

Trump in a nutshell. “I take full responsibility. It’s China’s fault.”pic.twitter.com/lQ4BHDJHBU — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 23, 2020

Our water is more polluted than it has ever been, Lead, PFAS and radio active material from fracking is poisoning our families while Trump is destroying clean water protections. It's a bold faced lie what he saying about the water. #Debates2020 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 23, 2020

Update. Orange still making all kinds of shit up. As you were. — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) October 23, 2020

If I read anybody saying “Trump was Presidential” or about his new tone or how he was restrained I’m gonna walk into the exact middle of the forest and lay down until time and insects take me home. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 23, 2020

Since he won’t give a concession speech, this is probably the last time we ever have to listen to Donald Trump’s voice. #Debates2020 — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) October 23, 2020

