Meanwhile in Florida: Fake Plastic Surgeon Busted Mid-Botch Job, Cops Felt the Accused Was a Bit Lippy Too

To botch or not to botch? For those with low self-esteem, plastic surgery can be a life-changer. But for the patients of Florida “surgeon” Alcalira Jimenez De Rodriguez, that life change wasn’t exactly a good thing.

After being referred by a friend, Vincenzo Zurlo started out small. He would go to Jimenez De Rodriguez for a little Botox here and there and see how it went. A few months in, however, once he felt comfortable, she talked him into getting his nose done. With a price tag of only $2,000, what could go wrong?

“She ruined my life,” Zurlo said, adding, “she cannot do my nose right, she prescribed me the medication from another doctor, she cannot find a solution to my pain so something is wrong, something has to be wrong.”

Despite the shape it was in, Zurlo’s nose had correctly sniffed out trouble. Unfortunately, it was a nose-hair too late.

Two botch-jobs later, as post-op red flags began popping up, Zurlo turned to the police, who began a probe into the fake doctor’s dealings. A simple call to the Florida Health Department confirmed Jimenez De Rodriguez was a fraud performing bargain-basement surgeries while also writing prescriptions under a false name.

Police busted Jimenez De Rodriguez mid-surgery, charging her with practicing without a medical license and resisting arrest. Hopefully, they came just in time to save another person from the knife of the Florida butcher.

Fake doctors are nothing new. In fact, Albert Einstein’s physician turned out to be a total quack, not to mention the famous case of door-to-door gynecologist Phillip Winikoff who began his “career” at the ripe old age of 76. More recently, a teenaged Floridian ran an entire medical complex for months before a TV interview he scheduled to promote his “business” brought him down.

We chalk it up to an innocent misunderstanding of the term doctor. After all, what difference does it make which credentials you have when you perform open-heart surgery? Doctors are all just practicing anyway.

Cover Photo: cipella (Getty Images)

