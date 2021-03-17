Kevin Bacon Botches Wife’s Bikini Wax, About 60 Degrees in the Wrong Direction Kev

Kevin Bacon is one of the good guys. We know this because of his viral TikTok videos that show him lovingly (and quietly) preparing breakfast for his wife, actor Kyra Sedgwick, as she sleeps. The couple have been married for 32 years, so we know they’ve shared a lot. But until a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! we had no idea how much.

During the interview with the titular late-night host, Bacon revealed that he’d attempted to help Sedgwick with a home bikini wax during quarantine.

“I’m one of those people that is sorta cocky enough to think I can probably learn to do anything,” Bacon explained. “I thought, ‘How hard could this be?’ ”

He figured if he was handy enough to put IKEA furniture together, removing unwanted hair from his lady’s private parts would be no problemo. He was wrong. Despite giving it “the old college try,” the couple had quite the scare once the wax hit Sedgwick’s skin.

“I’m not saying it was a disaster, but the fact that we did not have to go to the emergency room was just an absolute miracle,” Sedgwick said during her own interview about the experience. “There were moments where I was like, ‘I thought you knew how to do this! My God, what are you doing? That’s such a huge piece!’ And he was like, ‘I didn’t say I knew how to do this. You said I knew how to do this!’ And I was like, ‘But you’re good at everything!’ And he was like, ‘Well, I’m not good at this!'”

What have we learned, folks? You may be a master at preparing spicy mango or pre-slicing a banana with a needle and thread, but when it comes to delicate areas of the human body and hot wax, maybe don’t get too cocky about your abilities.

“You need to leave it to the trained professionals,” Bacon concluded. “Otherwise, it can get really, really, frighteningly dangerous.”

