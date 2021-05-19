Meanwhile in Italy: 3-Minute Pizza Vending Machine in Rome Is Making Cheesy Dreams Come True

Photo: picture alliance (Getty Images)

We live in a hustle and bustle world, to put it bluntly. Nobody has time in 2021 to stand around (or sit around) and wait long periods of time for food to be prepared. Our busy lives demand hot, delicious food to be ready when we are. We order a pizza and expect it to arrive in 30 minutes or less, but we’re hopeful that a crispy, cheesy, saucy meal will be at our doorstep even quicker. How does three minutes sound?

That’s exactly the amount of time it takes to get a piping hot, crispy, authentic Italian-style pizza. The only problem is that it comes from a vending machine and it’s in Rome, Italy.

Photo: picture alliance (Getty Images)

But, if you have plans to visit Italy in the near future, look out for the Mr. Go machine in Rome’s Nomentano district. It’s located between the University of Roma LA Sapienza and the Villa Torlonia, It’s bright red and, instead of the usual soft drinks or snacks, it serves up thin-crust pizza. All in less than five minutes.

It makes four different types of pizza. And, you should know this isn’t your favorite meat-lovers or Hawaiian-style pie. It comes in classic, Italian flavors like margherita, four cheese, spicy pizza alla diavola, and pancetta. The best part? The cost is between $5.50 and $7.30 U.S. dollars.

The machine first popped up on April 1 and has already crafted more than 1,000 pizzas since. So, it’s safe to say this pizza vending machine is a hit. Let’s hope they decided to bring one to the U.S. soon.

1/12 Woman Joins OnlyFans After Boyfriend Calls Her Unattractive, Makes $45K a Month (Getting Rich Is the Best Revenge) Click here for more weird news. Photo: Instagram

2/12 10 Years From Now: Anything You Can Do, Sex Dolls Will Soon Do Better Click here for more weird news. Photo: Ethan Miller / Staff (Getty Images)



3/12 Penises Are Getting Smaller Due to Pollution, Study Says ‘Yeah That Excuse Should Work Awhile For Ya’ Click here for more weird news. Photo: Cavan Images (Getty Images)

4/12 Naked Woman Pulled From Sewer After Being Trapped 3 Weeks, Some People Will Do Anything For a Vacation These Days Click here for more weird news. Photo: DELRAYBEACHFIRERESCUE/FACEBOOK



5/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Mother and Daughter Rig Homecoming Queen Election, That’s Going to Make For Some Awkward Yearbook Messages Click here for more weird news. Photo: Jupiterimages (Getty Images)

6/12 Meanwhile in China: City Bans Stripping Game For Newlyweds, Begging the Question ‘What Is a Reception Now?’ Click here for more weird news. Photo: ViewStock (Getty Images)



7/12 15 Best Twitter Reactions to Hunter Biden Admitting He Smoked Parmesan Cheese Click here for more weird news. Photo: Handout (Getty Images)

8/12 The Matt Gaetz Guide to Acing Your Sexual Misconduct Quiz While Looking Like a Groundhog Click here for more weird news. Photo: Pool (Getty Images)



9/12 Meanwhile in Iceland: People Are Roasting Marshmallows Over Hot Lava, Jealous Americans Now Want Their Own Erupting Volcano Click here for more weird news. Photo: JEREMIE RICHARD (Getty Images)

10/12 Meanwhile in Vegas: Model Brain-Damaged After Eating Pretzel Awarded $29.5 Million (But Did the Prosecutor Check to See If She Wasn’t Damaged the Evening Prior?) Click here for more weird news. Photo: Beck Starr / Contributor (Getty Images)



11/12 Tattoo Studio Specializes in Disappearing Ink, Perfect Solution For That Tramp Stamp You’ve Been Debating Click here for more weird news. Photo: travenian (Getty Images)

12/12 The Mandatory Guide to the Downward Spiral of Trump’s New Gig Life Click here for more weird news. Photo: James Devaney (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.