This Pizza Vending Machine Is Trying to Change the Way Eaters Enjoy Cheese, Sauce, and Pepperoni

Photo: Basil Street

Throughout our lives, we’ve come across more vending machines than we could possibly count. Soda, snacks, ice cream, even cake, there seem to be vending machines everywhere we go. But the biggest problem with most vending machines is that they can only be filled with items that will last for a while because there’s no telling when someone will actually buy them. So, historically, vending machine foods are plastic-wrapped snack cakes, bags of chips, and bottles of Mountain Dew. That’s about it. This is why Basil Street wants to turn the whole concept of vending machine food on its head…with pizza.

Basil Street isn’t the same old vending machine with dusty bags of Doritos and Little Debbie snack cakes. It’s a pizza vending machine. And we’re talking real pizza. They offer cooked-to-order pizza using the brand’s patented, automated system. Using fresh ingredients, this vending machine takes only three minutes to create an oven-style pizza just for you. No calling ahead, no long wait (unless there’s a line for the machine).

Currently, Basil Street finished its pilot program with automated pizza kitchens located in Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and California. The goal (through crowdfunding) is to have 50 locations by the fall of 2021 and 100 by the end of the year.

“Automated food kiosks are accepted globally as a viable option for meals on the go. As the need for contact-free solutions rises in the U.S., we have successfully combined America’s favorite meal with patented technology to deliver restaurant-quality food at the touch of a button,” Deglin Kenealy, CEO of Basil Street, said in a press release.

Here’s the info you really came here for. The machines feature three rotating 10-inch Italian-style, thin-crust pizzas priced between $4.95 and $14,95. These include four-cheese, pepperoni, supreme, and even a rotating “Pizza of the Month.” In a world of dusty, ancient snack-filled vending machines, this is the kind of disruption we can really get behind.