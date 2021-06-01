Meanwhile in Maryland: Candy Shop Selling Chocolate-Covered Cicadas, But Will It Get You Into a Horny Orgy, Too?

Photo: instagram.com/chouquetteus/

Most foods are only made better by being dipped in chocolate. Salty, crispy potato chips? You bet. Pretzels? Why Not. An already chocolatey Oreo cookie? Why the heck wouldn’t you? Crunchy, chocolate-covered cicadas? That’s taking it a little too far. But this cringey, gag-reflex inducing scenario is actually taking place at a Maryland candy shop and people are not only buying it here and there, it’s actually the store’s best seller.

If you don’t know what a cicada is by appearance, you’ve probably heard the unbearably loud buzzing sound on a hot summer day. This is especially true this year as a giant mass of the alien-like insects called Brood X is returning to bother sunbathers and day drinkers alike all over the east coast for the first time in 17 years.

Chouquette Chocolates in Gaithersburg, Maryland is celebrating the return of these horrifying creatures by air-frying them, dipping them in chocolate, and sprinkling spices on top. They claim the taste is similar to a chocolate-covered potato chip, but we’re not so sure.

If you’re intrigued (they’re rumored to be horny little buggers with wild sexual habits, so maybe the chocolate version is an aphrodisiac?), you can order a dozen of these chocolate-slathered critters for $18 on the store’s website. They come in milk chocolate and Old Bay seasoning, milk chocolate and cinnamon, or dark chocolate and cinnamon. Give them a try and see if covering anything in chocolate makes it not only edible but delicious. We don’t have high hopes.