Meanwhile in Louisiana: Man Tired of Sitting in Traffic Jumps Off Bridge (Watch Video)
Nobody likes to sit in traffic, but everyone has a different tolerance level for the kind of mind-numbing waiting that crawling along in a car on the highway requires. One Louisiana man hit his limit – and took drastic action to escape his boredom.
Jimmy Jennings jumped over the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge ledge and into the water after sitting through two hours of gridlock.
He did it on a dare, and while he was lucky he didn’t get hurt, throwing himself into the basin didn’t exactly pan out: he ended up treading water for two-and-a-half hours (which may or may not be worse than enduring rush hour traffic).
Supposedly, he did it on a dare (though who dared him and what they enticed him with is unknown). Other than a viral video and bragging rights, all he got was arrested and charged with criminal mischief.
Suffice to say this little stunt ended up costing him a lot more time than just waiting out the traffic would have.
Cover Photo: YouTube
