Meanwhile in Arkansas: Cop Delivers Chinese Food After Arresting DoorDash Driver, Can’t Believe the Respect Paid
Police officers don’t get a lot of respect. Hell, many of them don’t deserve it. But one Arkansas cop got a taste of the kind of gratitude first responders used to get when he recently took over the role of a DoorDash driver.
It all started with a traffic stop. We don’t know what the DoorDash driver did, but it was bad enough to get him arrested. After cuffing the delivery man, the cop noticed a bag of Chinese takeout on the front seat of the criminal’s car. He figured out where the food was en route to and decided to drop it off himself in his SUV squad.
“Is there a Sherri here?” the cop asked when he arrived at apartment #4 and a man answered the door. “Can I talk to her?”
The man summoned Sherri and the officer addressed her from the door. “You DoorDash guy got arrested so I brought your food to you,” the cop explained.
He handed off the plastic bag and she thanked him. Of course, it was all caught on body cam video.
The next time you hear someone say that all cops are bad, refer them to this story. There’s at least one guy in uniform out there who’s willing to go beyond the call of duty just so you can get your egg rolls crispy and piping hot.
As for the cop, we bet he’s never heard “thank you” while on the clock before. We wouldn’t be surprised if, after this, he seriously considers a career change.
Cover Photo: Oscar Wong (Getty Images)
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Kylie Jenner Rocks 34-Year-Old Dress For Reunion With Travis Scott, She Could Just Wear Us Instead (That Would Be OK)
Read more here.
Photo: Gotham / Contributor (Getty Images)
2/10
Kim Kardashian Won’t Tame Sexy Style As a Lawyer, Let the Record Show She Failed Baby Bar Twice Already
Read more here.
Photo: ANGELA WEISS / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
3/10
Model Martha Hunt Shows Off Baby Bump in Sexy Bikini Instagram Photo, Nice Way to Start Any Week
Read more here.
Photo: Stefania D’Alessandro / Contributor (Getty Images)
4/10
Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Staycation Style in Topless Bikini Pic on Instagram (If Only She Were Looking For a Roommate!)
Read more here.
Photo: Jason Kempin / Staff (Getty Images)
-
5/10
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Ex-Husband Chris Martin Is ‘Like a Brother,’ Basically the Last Thing Any Man Wants to Be to a Woman
Read more here.
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)
6/10
Alex Rodriguez Parties With Ben Affleck’s Ex Lindsay Shookus (This Is All Starting to Feel a Little Incestuous, Guys)
Read more here.
Photo: Gotham / Contributor and Jeff Kravitz / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
7/10
Dave Chapelle Joins Foo Fighters Onstage For Rendition of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ at Madison Square Garden, Making Him the Second Best Dave in the Band
Read more here.
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)
8/10
Will Smith Hilariously Reacquaints Himself With the Gym Post-Quarantine in Fresh Instagram Video
Read more here.
Photo: @willsmith (Instagram)
-
9/10
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Go Old and Gray For Voting Rights PSA, We’re Still Into It Though
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
10/10
Matthew McConaughey Just Got Major Endorsement For Governor From Ted Cruz (Asking Him Not to Run), Alright Alright!
Read more here.
Photo: Noam Galai / Stringer (Getty Images)