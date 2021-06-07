Backpack With Hidden Wine Dispenser Is Our Go-To Purchase For This Slutty Summer
Photo: Carina König / EyeEm (Getty Images)
Unless you’re lucky enough to live somewhere with no open container laws, there’s a pretty good chance you’ll spend a fair amount of time this summer sipping booze on the sly. You’ll drink out of a paper bag, drink your beer out of a coffee cup, or fill your soda can with red wine. Walking around with an open can of beer or bottle of wine is a real no-no in most places. If only you could buy a backpack to transport all of your summer necessities that also doubles as a wine dispenser. Well, if you live in the UK, there actually is.
Photo: Lidl
The well-known grocery store chain Lidl is currently selling a line of handbags and backpacks that are all equipped with hidden wine (or giant sack of liquor) dispensers. Can you imagine how much respect you’ll get from your friend when, instead of a cooler of beers, you show up to the park or beach with a backpack filled to the brim with chilled wine?
These handbags or backpacks can be yours for the low-low price of £19.99. They’re available in three different styles (two kinds of handbags and one backpack) and come with a 1.5 liter insulated compartment with a tap. If wine’s not your thing, fill it with cold beer, mixed drinks, or (if you’re feeling dehydrated) cold water. We can’t think of a better way to start summer 2021 off with a boozy bang.
