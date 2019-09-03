7 Clever Ways to Drink in Public (Without Being an A-Hole)

With all due respect to open container laws, drinking alcohol in public is one of life’s great joys. Whether it’s done legally at a beer garden or in secret behind a well-placed dumpster, drinking in public is a thrill we can’t live without. But, if you’re doing it in the not-so-legal way, you’re going to need a little help to keep the law off your back. That’s why we came up with this guide for how to drink in public without getting a fine that will surely ruin your weekend. Drink semi-responsibly.

1/7 Real-Life Bootlegger If you don’t have time to shop for a flask or you lack any creativity, you can enjoy miniature bottles of vodka, gin, rum, whiskey, and even Drambuie by simply placing them inside your boot and taking an illicit sip from time to time. Now that’s some classic bootlegging!

2/7 Brown Bag It The brown paper bag might be the most iconic way to hide your booze. We love the classics, but it’s not guaranteed to keep you ticket-free. So wrap up your 40 a few times with brown paper and be smart about when you sip it.

3/7 Spiked Camelback Though intended to hydrate athletes, Camelbacks are perfect for drinking cocktails on the go. Just mix up your favorite drink, pour it into the pouch, and sip on that goodness all day long.

4/7 Coffee Cup Sans Coffee This might be the easiest, safest option. Nobody ever looks at a Starbucks cup and assumes it’s filled with vodka. Finish your latte, rinse it out, and fill it up with your favorite booze. Iced coffee cups should be avoided as you can see the beverage inside.



5/7 Flask Unless you buy a flask that looks like a pair of binoculars or an old book, pretty much everyone knows you’re drinking out of it. And they definitely know you’re not drinking ginger ale. But, you can easily place a small flask in an inner jacket pocket and pop it out for a tot from time to time with ease.

6/7 Boozy Smoothie If you already drink a smoothie because you’re trying (or pretending) to be healthy, you might as well mix in a little vodka, tequila, gin, or rum, right? Healthy and boozy? Works for us.

7/7 Fake Soda Can Make like the gang on It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia and pour your wine into an empty soda can. It’s portable and lets you booze it up on the go just like Charlie and Frank. If you don’t like wine, pour your favorite cocktail or beer into an empty can and enjoy. Definitely purchase a funnel for this purpose. Nobody needs sticky alcohol-based drinks all over the carpet.

