Well, Hot Dog! New York Restaurant Sells $75 Wiener For Charity, Totally Worth It

by Christopher Osburn

If you’ve spent any time in New York City, you’ve probably partaken in the right of passage that consists of eating a cheap hot dog that’s spent hours bobbing around in “hot dog water.” Usually around $1 to $3, it’s an easy, simple, tasty way to eat on the go. Even piled high with relish, condiments, and various other ingredients, you probably wouldn’t pay more than a few dollars. But, what would it take for you to spend $75 on a hot dog?

Referred to as New York’s first “Yacht Dog,” this gourmet dog is actually a cheddar bratwurst (made of a mix of veal, pork, cheddar cheese, and various spices), on a toasted brioche bun, topped with lemon chive aioli, pickled Fresno red chilies and a healthy dollop of Royal Transmontanus White Sturgeon caviar (because who doesn’t want caviar on a tube of meat?). It’ll set you back a cool $75 or $99 if you pair it with a mini bottle of Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut.

And we know what you’re thinking. This is yet another way to trick tourists into spending a ridiculous amount of money on mediocre food. This culinary conquest is available at The Standard Grill in The Meatpacking District and all proceeds are being donated to an extremely important cause.

All sales of this high-class hot dog are being donated to ROAR (Relief Opportunities for All Restaurant), a charity set up to help food service businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Created in a partnership with culinary consultant Zachary Weiss, this fancy hot dog is available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the restaurant’s outdoor seating area. If you happen to have an extra Benjamin burning a hole in your pocket, we couldn’t think of a better way to spend it.

