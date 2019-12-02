Stinky Drinks: This Gin Has a Smelliest of Ingredients (Elephant Poop)

Gin, the botanical-based distilled spirit, has been a popular cocktail ingredient for centuries. With its juniper base and various other herbs, a good gin is floral, herbaceous, and smooth. But, what if you poured yourself a glass of gin only to find that the secret ingredient isn’t cardamom, rosemary, or even lavender? If you’re drinking Indlovu Gin, then the secret ingredient is poop. That’s right, poop. Specifically, elephant dung.

The story goes like this: Les Ansley and his wife Paula wanted to create a gin that “encapsulates the essence of Africa.” Apparently, the essence of the continent is elephant poop. The couple moved to Africa after living in the UK for years. During a trip to Kenya, the pair watched a herd of elephants as they slowly sipped on gin and tonics. They pondered the eating habits of the majestic pachyderms and for some strange reason, this made Les think about the possibility of making gin out of elephant dung. How he got there, we’ll never know.

Instead of just realizing that made he had imbibed a little more gin than he anticipated and brushing off the idea as complete insanity, he actually got to work on creating the fecal-based gin. Ansley collected elephant dung, dried it, crumbled it, and sterilized it (who knows how). He then added the processed poop and other botanicals into the gin. To say this gin is “earthy” is an understatement. Surprisingly, though, drinkers have said that the gin is smooth and full of complex flavors. We’ll take their word for it because we’re still not sure we can stomach it.

Photo: GoodLifeStudio (Getty Images)

1/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested After Having Sex With Stuffed Animals In Target; Expected More, Paid Less For more weird news, click here. Photo: Andreas Krumwiede EyeEm (Getty Images)

2/12 Elon Musk to Replace Tesla Horns With Farts and Goat Noises (And Our Job Making Jokes Has Been Done For Us) For more weird news, click here. Photo: Art-of-Photo (Getty Images)

3/12 Mind-Reading Device Calms You Down For Only $150, Says Guy Who Never Smoked Weed For more weird news, click here. Photo: Coney Jay (Getty Images)

4/12 Weird News: TSA Finds ‘Like 20 Bags’ of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in Woman’s Luggage, Claims It’s Not Easy Being Cheesy For more weird news, click here. Photo: @emily.ghoul on Instagram



5/12 Woman Lives to 108 Because She Drinks Champagne, She Thinks (But Can’t Remember) For more weird news, click here. Photo: grinvalds (Getty Images)

6/12 Justin Bieber Removes Wife’s Wedding Garter With Sexy Beaver Teeth Move, Hundreds of Young Beliebers Expected to Be Hospitalized for Terminal FOMO For more weird news, click here. Photo: Instagram

7/12 Bold Apple Strategy Threatens to Take Away Your Internet If You Don’t Upgrade For more weird news, click here. Photo: Liam Norris (Getty Images)

8/12 Iowa Man Scores $3 Million In Beer Money, Still Too Cheap to Buy Everyone a Round For more weird news, click here. Photo: Matthew Holst (Getty Images)



9/12 Iowa Woman Killed by Explosion at Gender Reveal Party, Still Unlikely the End of These Terrible Parties For more weird news, click here. Photo: Mccallk69 (Getty Images)

10/12 Weird News of the Day: Bill Murray Applied for a Job at P.F. Chang’s For more weird news, click here. Photo: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

11/12 With Pay Phone Booths Gone, Superman Struggles to Find a Place to Change For more weird news, click here. Photo: Robyn Beck, Staff (Getty Images)

12/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Teen Attacks Family With Knife After Getting ‘Cut Off’ From Eating Tomatoes (God Knows How She’ll React Over Chocolate) For more weird news, click here. Photo: themacx (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.