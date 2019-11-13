Hop Aboard the Booze Train: The Best Alcohol-Related Transit You Can Take

Having a designated driver is a good idea if you and your buddies are planning a night of heavy drinking. There’s no reason to risk your life or the lives of others just because you all want to get sloshed. If you draw straws and still none of your compadres agrees to be DD, you can call an Uber, or you can book a ticket on a booze train. That’s right, there are trains in alcohol-related destinations all over the world that are just waiting to serve you your favorite booze and even take you to wineries, distilleries, and breweries. Check out some of our favorites below.

1/8 Sacramento River Train Beer Train If you find yourself in the Sacramento, California, area, you have to book a ticket on the Beer Train. This 2.5 hour trip is more than just a train ride as you’ll find four different beer tasting stations in the train cars featuring beer from Northern California craft breweries.

2/8 My Old Kentucky Dinner Train One of the most exciting experiences for whiskey fans is a trip through the bourbon trail. But, like with a trip throughout Scotland, you’ll have to rent a car and drive from distillery to distillery. That is unless you book a spot on My Old Kentucky Dinner Train where you’ll be treated to bourbon tastings from master distillers and served mouth-watering foods. You even get to keep a novelty rocks glass after all is said and done.

3/8 North Yorkshire Moors Railway Gin Train If you find yourself in England (aka the land of gin), you should definitely grab a ride on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway Gin Train. Onboard, you’ll treated to a delicious meal, breathtaking views of the North York Moors National Park as well as gin cocktails and multiple gin tastings. It’s everything a juniper fan could want and more.

4/8 The Great Alaska Beer Train Departing from Anchorage, the Great Alaskan Beer Train is the perfect way to behold the majesty that is Alaska while also enjoying six half-pints of Glacier BrewHouse Beer, a multi-course dinner, and a round trip to Portage and back.



5/8 Scotland Whisky Trail by Luxury Train For Scotch whisky fans to truly experience all that is distilled spirits in Scotland, they’d have to rent a car and drive all around the Highlands, Lowlands, Speyside, and hop a ferry to the islands (specifically Islay). Or, you can make it easier on yourself and book a spot on the Scotland Whisky Trail by Luxury Train. On this tour, you’ll visit three distilleries while enjoying a special cask whisky tasting and other exciting experiences along the way.

6/8 Durango Brew Train Colorado just might be the heart of the craft beer world. That’s why it behooves you to grab a ride on the Durango Brew Train and sample what the Golden State has to offer. You’ll try various beers, meet with brewers, and experience the breathtaking beauty of Colorado.

7/8 Jose Cuervo Express If you’re lucky enough to find yourself in Guadalajara, Mexico, with your sites set on a day trip to nearby Tequila, don’t waste your money on a bus or an expensive cab. Grab a seat on the Jose Cuervo Express instead. This vintage-style train features tequila tasting, food, and fun, with the final destination being the town of Tequila. So, guess what? More tequila awaits!

8/8 Napa Valley Wine Train This is probably the fanciest train ride on this list as it is in the heart of posh wine country in Northern California. The Napa Valley Wine Train features a 36-mile round trip through the heart of Napa, stopping at various wineries along the way.

