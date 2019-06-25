The 6 Best Beer and Booze Clubs You Should Join

Every year, we’re inundated with an astronomical amount of new craft beers and spirits in addition to the brands already on the market. This onslaught of alcohol can be intimidating for novice drinkers or those who don’t pay close attention to the industry. But fear not, for we’re here to rank the best beer and booze clubs worth spending your hard-earned money on. A curated box of craft beer, bottles of booze, or a cocktail kit is the perfect way to get acquainted with a variety of flavors all at once. After a few months of these boxes, you’ll be a pro. Check out all of our favorites below.

6. SaloonBox So, you want to get into cocktails, but you fear your abilities don't go beyond the 7 and 7 or gin and tonic. Well, don't worry too much. For $37.50 per month, SaloonBox will send you everything you need to make cocktails curated by some of the most respected bartenders in the world.

5. Mash & Grape There are a handful of great craft spirits monthly boxes on the market. One of the best and most unique is Mashbox. For as low as $49 per month, Mash & Grape will send you one bottle of rare, small-batch spirits from all over the world every month.

4. The Original Craft Beer Club You like craft beer, but you're afraid to buy something other than your favorite brews because you're fearful you won't like it and you'll end up wasting $15 for a six-pack. The Original Craft Beer Club is for you. For $42 per month, they'll send you a dozen 12-ounce craft beers every month.

3. Scotch Malt Whisky Society Scotch whisky can be fairly intimidating for the uninitiated. That's why, for as low as $99 per year, you should join the Scotch Malt Whisky Society. On top of being able to tell people you're a member of this fancy sounding club, you'll get access to limited-edition, hard-to-find whiskies, a magazine subscription, and even be invited to special members-only events.



2. Taster's Club For only $69 per month, subscribers receive a full-sized 750-milliliter bottle of spirits every month along with a lesson about the brand. You'll learn about the rare bottle of gin, bourbon, or vodka you're sipping on while you drink it.

1. Flaviar Flaviar is one of the most popular monthly spirits clubs in the world. The reason is that it makes it possible for the average Joe to sample some of the highest-quality spirits in the world, booze they might never have a chance to try otherwise. Their library of 15,000 bottles of booze is designed to let you try before you buy (or try and not buy) by sending you 1.5-ounce samples for free along with the $20 per month subscription.

