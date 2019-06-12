Living / Food & Drink
national bourbon day

Whiskey Business: Celebrate National Bourbon Day Like A Boss (Even If You’re New to It)

by Christopher Osburn
This Friday is National Bourbon Day. But, it’s not as if this barrel-aged, sweet yet spirited whiskey needs its own day. But if you’re new to bourbon, now’s the time.

One of the best aspects of bourbon whiskey is its adaptability. It’s perfectly suited for slow sipping on a deck overlooking a body of water (or the backyard), but it’s also a great base for some of the easiest, most delicious cocktails ever invented. Weekend chores can wait, this stuff is too good not to celebrate.

Check out some of our favorite non-Kentucky bourbons below, then see how it feels on those taste buds.

