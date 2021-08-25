Meanwhile on TikTok: Angry Karen Attacks Emotional Support Dog, Ironically Might Need One Herself

TikTok is full of wonderful things, which is why it was only a matter of time before Karen came along and ruined it. Because no place is safe from the cringe-worthy ravings of a Karen gone wild.

Just look at the latest display of self-entitled lumpishness that TikTok user @chaoticqxeen captured while she was having lunch with her emotional support dog. The best buds were enjoying a quiet meal inside a casual eatery when a terrifying Karen stepped down off her soapbox to call animal control.

Even though the owner of the restaurant was cool with the dog being there, Karen decided to make the whole situation about her. Classic Karen move.

Check it out:

Sure, everyone knows emotional support animals can be annoying at times, but never more so than a Karen in full swing. As you can see from the video, patrons of the restaurant couldn’t agree more. And it’s not just because this one happens to be the spitting image of Penny from American Horror Story.

Several commenters noticed the striking resemblance and the deranged thigh-slapping, with one remarking, “Her thigh needs an emotional support animal.”

Honestly, though, we think it’s Karen who needs an emotional support animal. If only we could take all the rescue dogs and cats (and brown spiders) in the world and pair them up with the lonely, hate-filled Karens, the world would be a better place.

Seriously, can someone get on that? Pretty sure we just life hacked a major part of world peace here today.

