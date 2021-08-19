Meanwhile on TikTok: Doctor Says Peeing in the Shower Is a Bad Idea (Is Nothing Sacred Anymore?)
Peeing in the shower. It just makes sense, right? You’re naked. There’s a drain to whisk away the urine and water to wash yourself with. It’s basically a standing bidet. But one doctor has put out a warning on TikTok that while peeing in the shower may seem environmentally friendly, it’s actually setting you up for disaster.
How? Well, as Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas explained in a now-viral video, “If you pee in the shower, or turn on the faucet or turn on the shower and then sit on the toilet to pee while the shower is running, you’re creating an association in the brain between the sound of running water and having to pee.”
This means you might unintentionally set yourself for “leak issues” because when your brain hears water, your body will want to go number one.
@scrambledjamReply to @gwas007 why you shouldn’t pee in the shower (probably part 1 of multiple?) #learnontiktok #tiktokpartner♬ Similar Sensation (Instrumental) – BLVKSHP
While it would be prudent to heed the good doctor’s advice and only go when there’s a toilet or urinal in front of you, we have to say we probably won’t be nixing our peeing-in-the-shower habit anytime soon. And neither will TikTokers, if the comments are to be believed.
“I will not stop doing it,” one swore.
Here’s to all the shower pissers – and possible leakers – in the world. We salute you.
Cover Photo: Tim Kitchen (Getty Images)
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Britney Spears Models New Target Bikinis on Instagram, That’s What We Call a Bullseye
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
2/10
Blake Lively Bares Boobs With Chuck Taylors at ‘Free Guy’ Premiere (One Guess Which We’re More Excited About)
Read more here.
Photo: Arturo Holmes / Staff (Getty Images)
-
3/10
Mandatory Music: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Celebrate “WAP-iversary” with Unseen Footage, Tease Another Collab to Crush Our Reality
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
4/10
Meanwhile at Lollapalooza: Sign Language Interpreter Nails Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ And Somehow Makes Song More Provocative (Video)
Read more here.
Photo: Scott Legato (Getty Images)
-
5/10
Who Wore It Better: Jennifer Aniston v. Harry Styles
Read more here.
Photo: Emma Summerton for InStyle and JMEnternational / Contributor (Getty Images)
6/10
The Funniest Tweet Reactions to Rumors That Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Are More Than Just 'Friends'
Read more here.
Photo: NBC
-
7/10
New ‘Stranger Things 4’ Sneak Peek Trailer Gives Both Good News and Bad News
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
8/10
Watch Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Prove They Bathe Their Kids in Hilarious Instagram Video (But Can They Pass the Sniff Test?)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
-
9/10
Arnold Schwarzenegger Says ‘Screw Your Freedom’ to Anti-Masking ‘Schmucks’ in Brutally Honest YouTube Rant
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
10/10
Meanwhile in Music: Sugar Ray Singer Mark McGrath Crows Himself ‘Last Douchebag,’ But Let’s Not Forget the Biggest, Too
Read more here.
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg / Contributor (Getty Images)