Meanwhile on TikTok: Doctor Says Peeing in the Shower Is a Bad Idea (Is Nothing Sacred Anymore?)

Peeing in the shower. It just makes sense, right? You’re naked. There’s a drain to whisk away the urine and water to wash yourself with. It’s basically a standing bidet. But one doctor has put out a warning on TikTok that while peeing in the shower may seem environmentally friendly, it’s actually setting you up for disaster.

How? Well, as Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas explained in a now-viral video, “If you pee in the shower, or turn on the faucet or turn on the shower and then sit on the toilet to pee while the shower is running, you’re creating an association in the brain between the sound of running water and having to pee.”

This means you might unintentionally set yourself for “leak issues” because when your brain hears water, your body will want to go number one.

While it would be prudent to heed the good doctor’s advice and only go when there’s a toilet or urinal in front of you, we have to say we probably won’t be nixing our peeing-in-the-shower habit anytime soon. And neither will TikTokers, if the comments are to be believed.

“I will not stop doing it,” one swore.

Here’s to all the shower pissers – and possible leakers – in the world. We salute you.

