Meanwhile in Wisconsin: Burglarized Bakery Puts Perpetrator’s Face on Their Cookie, Some Might Say the Cookie Monster

Photo: Canfora Bakery (Facebook)

Imagine this scenario: you own a bakery and, during the night when it’s closed, someone pries open the door with a crowbar and breaks in and robs the place. You catch the perpetrator on your security cameras but the hoodie-wearing, winter hat-adorned man isn’t very easy to distinguish.

Obviously, you give the police this information and put the burglar’s face on social media in hopes that someone recognizes him. This is exactly what one bakery in Milwaukee did. But, instead of simply hoping that someone sees his image and calls the police, they decided to take it one step further and make cookies featuring his face.

Photo: Canfora Bakery (Facebook)

Canfora Bakery is a staple in the city for its baked good, sandwiches, and Italian cookies. But, until recently, it didn’t sell cookies featuring a criminal on them. In an effort to help the public ID the burglar, owners Eric and Karen Krieg came up with the unique idea.

They poured through the security footage and found a reasonably clear image, printed it on edible paper, and put it on a little under 100 sugar cookies.

Surprisingly, this gimmick actually worked and the perp was identified. We’re not sure if it was technically the cookie that broke the case, but it was a lot better than just sitting around and waiting for a lead. Plus, it’s pretty great press for their bakery. That’s what we call making the best of a bad situation.

1/12 Woman Joins OnlyFans After Boyfriend Calls Her Unattractive, Makes $45K a Month (Getting Rich Is the Best Revenge) Click here for more weird news. Photo: Instagram

2/12 10 Years From Now: Anything You Can Do, Sex Dolls Will Soon Do Better Click here for more weird news. Photo: Ethan Miller / Staff (Getty Images)



3/12 Penises Are Getting Smaller Due to Pollution, Study Says ‘Yeah That Excuse Should Work Awhile For Ya’ Click here for more weird news. Photo: Cavan Images (Getty Images)

4/12 Naked Woman Pulled From Sewer After Being Trapped 3 Weeks, Some People Will Do Anything For a Vacation These Days Click here for more weird news. Photo: DELRAYBEACHFIRERESCUE/FACEBOOK



5/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Mother and Daughter Rig Homecoming Queen Election, That’s Going to Make For Some Awkward Yearbook Messages Click here for more weird news. Photo: Jupiterimages (Getty Images)

6/12 Meanwhile in China: City Bans Stripping Game For Newlyweds, Begging the Question ‘What Is a Reception Now?’ Click here for more weird news. Photo: ViewStock (Getty Images)



7/12 15 Best Twitter Reactions to Hunter Biden Admitting He Smoked Parmesan Cheese Click here for more weird news. Photo: Handout (Getty Images)

8/12 The Matt Gaetz Guide to Acing Your Sexual Misconduct Quiz While Looking Like a Groundhog Click here for more weird news. Photo: Pool (Getty Images)



9/12 Meanwhile in Iceland: People Are Roasting Marshmallows Over Hot Lava, Jealous Americans Now Want Their Own Erupting Volcano Click here for more weird news. Photo: JEREMIE RICHARD (Getty Images)

10/12 Meanwhile in Vegas: Model Brain-Damaged After Eating Pretzel Awarded $29.5 Million (But Did the Prosecutor Check to See If She Wasn’t Damaged the Evening Prior?) Click here for more weird news. Photo: Beck Starr / Contributor (Getty Images)



11/12 Tattoo Studio Specializes in Disappearing Ink, Perfect Solution For That Tramp Stamp You’ve Been Debating Click here for more weird news. Photo: travenian (Getty Images)

12/12 The Mandatory Guide to the Downward Spiral of Trump’s New Gig Life Click here for more weird news. Photo: James Devaney (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.