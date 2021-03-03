Meanwhile in Arizona: Parents Discover Thousands of Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Glo Worm, No Wonder Their Kid Slept So Well

Most kids have a favorite stuffed animal that they simply have to have in bed with them in order to fall asleep. But for a pair of parents in Arizona, they got more than they bargained for when they made a shocking discovery in their daughter’s Glo Worm.

The ‘rents in question purchased the light-up, baby-faced, worm-bodied stuffed animal at a thrift store in El Mirage (that was their first mistake; never buy stuffed animals secondhand). When they washed the new toy, they unearthed a sandwich bag full of illicit drugs suspected to be fentanyl. And it wasn’t just a little bit of the painkiller that killed Prince. It was more than 5,000 pills!

“Great job parents!” the Phoenix Police Department wrote on social media after the parents called the authorities.

The synthetic opioid is considered “the most dangerous drug in America,” responsible for more than 18,000 deaths in 2016 alone. It is 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine but feels like heroin.

If the child in question had gotten to take their beloved Glo Worm to bed, we bet they would’ve had the best night’s sleep of their lives…and might not have woken up? Instead, some drug dealer out there is probably crying into their pillow over their lost drugs that they so carefully hid in their kid’s stuffed animal, which they can’t find for the life of them.

Cover Photo: Phoenix Police

