Meanwhile In Florida: Man Catches 1000-Pound Gator, Claims It ‘Stalked’ Him For Years (Sounds Like Rip-Off of ‘Happy Gilmore’)

A Florida man can finally rest easy after capturing and killing a 13-foot, 1,008-pound alligator that’s been “stalking” him for years.

“Three different times in the last two months I’ve been back there fishing and he’s stalked me,” fisherman Corey Capps told CNN of the antagonistic gator. “So me and him, something was going to give between the two of us.”

For three years, the nemeses had been crossing paths in Blountstown, Florida. But last month, Capps was boating along the Apalachicola River with his wife when he spotted the scaly beast on a bank. He called up his buddy Rodney Smith, who can legally hunt alligators. The two took a boat out the next day, and found the gator.

“We went out and harpooned him . . . and we didn’t realize — we knew he was big, but not as big as when we pulled him up that bank,” said Capps.

The alligator’s head alone was 16 inches wide. It was the biggest gator Capps had ever seen. But, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, it’s not a record gator for the state. That honor goes to a gator measuring in at 14 feet, 3.5 inches and weighing 1,043 pounds.

Of course, Capps’ gator was still photo-worthy. It was quite the catch. But it wasn’t a fair fight.

Cover Photo: Corey Capps

