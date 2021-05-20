Meanwhile in Florida: Man Saves Dog Snatched By Alligator, Anyone Else Getting ‘Happy Gilmore’ Flashbacks?

Florida man has struck again. Only this time his victim was an innocent 9-foot long alligator looking for a decent breakfast when Florida man decided he wasn’t having any of it.

Mike McCoy was walking his chocolate lab, Jake, near a Tampa pond when an alligator jumped out of the water and pulled the dog under. As the gator started churning the waters in a death roll, McCoy jumped into action without a moment’s hesitation.

Recalling some gator wrestling tips he learned in his spare time, McCoy dove into the water and delivered a devastating eye-jab to the creature. With the gator temporarily stunned, McCoy lifted him out of the water to prevent him from escaping. The gambit worked, forcing the reptile to open its jaws and drop Jake to the ground.

But with his mouth free and wide, the gator turned his attention to McCoy. The two continued wrestling with the gator biting both of McCoy’s hands before submitting to defeat and slinking back into the murky waters below.

“It’s a parent instinct,” McCoy told local news stations. “Had I not remembered what I read about the alligators, I wouldn’t have been able to respond as quickly to help Jake.”

Luckily, a middle school nurse happened to witness the whole thing and ran out to help bandage up Florida man and his dog. Though badly bitten, McCoy was able to drive himself to the hospital for further care and now the best friends are back home and on the mend.

Though alligator attacks are rare, this isn’t the first time a man has had to wrestle one in order to save his dog. In November, another Florida man wrestled a baby gator after it attempted to make off with his tiny dog Gunner. Needless to say, with these latest acts of heroism, Florida man is raising his esteem all around the country. At least with dogs.

Cover Photo: Justin Paget (Getty Images)

1/12 Kim Kardashian Posts ‘Single and Ready’ Workout Bikini Photo With Platinum Hair, It Doesn’t Make Sense and We Don’t Care Click here for more weird news. Photo: Instagram

2/12 Meanwhile in New York: Teacher Sucked Man’s Nipples During Zoom Class, A Lesson No Student Will Ever Forget Click here for more weird news. Photo: 1001nights (Getty Images)



3/12 Sex Doll Rants About Human Race ‘Shitshow,’ Watch Her Shame You Just Like Real Girlfriend Would! Click here for more weird news. Photo: New York Post / Newsflare

4/12 Meanwhile in Hawaii: Viral Video Shows Girl Battling Shark and Miraculously Surviving, Our Pants However Did Not Fare Well in the End Click here for more weird news. Photo: Martin Barraud (Getty Images)



5/12 Jeff Bezos’ Mid-Life Crisis Looks Amazing In the Form of New $500 Million Superyacht Click here for more weird news. Photo: PAWAN SHARMA (Getty Images)

6/12 People Would Rather Browse Their Dream Homes Than Have Sex, Survey Shows Binging Zillow Is the New YouPorn Click here for more weird news. Photo: Portra (Getty Images)



7/12 Study Finds Top Dealbreaker for Relationships Is Something Your Credit Card Can Help With If You Miss Being Single (And You’re Ready to Post-Pandemic Mingle) Click here for more weird news. Photo: pixelfit (Getty Images)

8/12 ‘Sexy Hunter’ Model on OnlyFans Poses With Dead Exotic Animals, Claims Her Kills Are a Form of ‘Conservation’ Click here for more weird news. Photo: @michaelkashuntingwild (Instagram)



9/12 TikTok Bloating Video of Girl Before and After Eating Shows Some Women Really Do Get Us Click here for more weird news. Photo: TikTok

10/12 Meanwhile in Missouri: Couple Finds Live Bomb in Backyard, First Post-Pandemic Party Looks to Be a Bang Click here for more weird news. Photo: Pamela Coffey



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested After Stealing 2 Police Cruisers in Wild Car Chase (Says If You Love What You Do, You’ll Never Have to Lease a Car) Click here for more weird news. Photo: New York Post

12/12 Meanwhile in Maryland: Arsonist Watches DIY Housefire With Roommate Inside From Comfort of Lawnchair, Likely a Dishwasher Disagreement That Went Up in Flames (Video) Click here for more weird news. Photo: Maryland State Fire Marshall’s Office

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.