McDonald’s New Glazed Donuts Look Like a Breakfast Don’t (Just Ask Twitter)

When you want a donut, fast, you know where to go: Dunkin’. Krispy Kreme. Even better: your local bakery. Where you don’t want to go is McDonald’s. Ah, but the execs at the Golden Arches want to get their grody little fingers into everything, and they’ve decided that breakfast pastries are the next frontier for the fast-food chain.

That’s a long-winded way of saying that Mickey D’s, home of the Big Mac, McRib, Shamrock Shake, and other nutritionally abominable eats, has announced the arrival of a new menu item: the glazed donut.

Kind of basic, right? Well, the food geniuses (or should we say mad scientists?) at McDonald’s put a twist on it: the donuts are pull-apart…and meant for sharing. Insane, we know. The donuts will be available all day, just like the chain’s other mass-produced pastry offerings like apple fritters, blueberry muffins, and cinnamon rolls.

CNN appears to have broken the story, and Twitter users did not take fondly to the donut news.

Who shares a doughnut? — kev (@splootman) August 17, 2021

Monkey Bread? It’s basically monkey bread… —; Justice (@TruthSalvo) August 17, 2021

Want half of my Mcovidonut? — 2 ‘s and a Reylo RT (@Autobahnkenobi) August 17, 2021

Will take that with a side of diabetes to go please… — Moses’ Spy (@spy_moses) August 17, 2021

The next time we’re hankering for a donut, we can say with full confidence that we won’t be swinging through a McDonald’s drive-thru. And even if we were desperate enough to try this new treat, we definitely wouldn’t share it with anyone. Stick to your fried apple pies, Mickey D’s. The donut world’s well and good without you.

Cover Photo: McDonald’s

