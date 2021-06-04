In Honor of National Donut Day, Here are the Weirdest Donuts You’ll Ever See
Photo: Digiorno
Last week, the internet was abuzz with news of one of the strangest food collaborations in recent history: DiGiorno pizza mixed with a donut. It’s called the “Digiornut” and it’s exactly what it sounds like. Luckily, while it sounds strange, it’s not sweet at all. It’s simply a savory donut that’s stuffed with mozzarella cheese, slathered in tomato sauce, and covered in various pizza toppings. This equal parts tasty and strange collaboration makes us think of other odd donut flavors.
And, since June 4 is National Donut Day, we figured that the time was right to highlight some of the wildest, strangest, and downright weirdest donuts you’ll ever see. Check out some of our favorites below.
Blueberry Toast Crunch
Proving that all you need to create the best donut flavor experience is to add cereal, California Donuts makes a blueberry frosting-adorned donut that’s covered in crunchy, cinnamon-flavored Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.
Photo: California Donuts
Maple Bacon
When it comes to breakfast sides, it’s really hard to beat salty, crispy bacon. Pair it with maple syrup-covered pancakes and you have the makings of a perfect morning. The only way to make the whole experience better is by putting all of those flavors together in donut form.
Photo: lovelypeace (Getty Images)
Boss Hog
This might be the most ridiculous donut of all time. Austin, Texas’ Gourdoughs offers a sweet and savory donut that is covered in pulled pork, potato salad, and slathered with barbeque sauce. It’s so crazy, it’s almost not even a donut.
Photo: Gourdoughs
Fruity Pebbles
Enjoying this strange donut is like taking a bite of nostalgia. Who needs a regular glazed donut when you can cover one in frosting that tastes like sweet milk and sprinkle it with crispy, fruit-flavored, multi-colored cereal flakes?
Photo: Daniel Scott / EyeEm (Getty Images)
Blue Sky
To put it simply, the hit show Breaking Bad revolved around a former high school teacher who ended up embroiled in the world of meth. To celebrate this beloved show, Rebel Donuts in Albuquerque (where the show was filmed and took place) makes a blue frosted donut that looks like it was dusted with meth.
Photo: Rebel Donuts
Ring of Fire
Voodoo Donuts is just as well-known for its amazing selection of delicious donuts as its strange, over-the-top experiments. Fans of fire can enjoy a mix of sweetness and heat with this chocolate cake donut that is dusted with cinnamon sugar, cayenne pepper, and garnished with a dried red chili pepper.
Photo: Voodoo Doughnut
Root Beer Float
We love root beer floats and we love donuts so it only makes sense that the two would come together to create a delicious, sweet treat. This strange yet delicious-sounding donut is available at Doe Donuts in Portland, Oregon.
Photo: Doe Donuts
Bubble Gum
Bubble gum as a donut flavor is pretty much a no-brainer and we’re surprised it’s never been done before. Enter the folks at Voodoo Doughnut who crafted a donut with vanilla frosting, bubble gum dust, and a piece of bubble gum.
Photo: Voodoo Doughnut