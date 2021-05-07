Meanwhile in New Jersey: Woman Claims McDonald’s Burger Wrapper Was ‘Smeared With Feces’ (We’ve Known the Food Was Crappy All Along)

Just when you thought fast food couldn’t get any grosser, along comes this story. A New Jersey woman named Amanda Bordois recently filed a lawsuit against her local McDonald’s, alleging that the wrapper of a hamburger she ordered was smeared with feces.

Bordois ordered the burger from the North High Street drive-thru on Jan. 13 along with some fries. She and her daughter ate the fries, but when her daughter reached into the bag to retrieve the burger, she “noticed a brown substance all over the wrapper of the burger and on (her) right hand,” the lawsuit said, according to The Vineland Daily Journal.

After breathing in a “horrible stench,” Bordois reportedly felt “nauseous, disgusted and sick that she and her child just consumed french fries touching the burger wrapper covered in feces and in the same bag as the fries they had eaten,” the lawsuit said.

Bordois called the cops, who filed a report. “I looked into the bag and observed what appeared to be feces on the wrapper of a burger in the bag,” Officer Kevin Gandy wrote.

The manager of the McDonald’s location denies the allegations. “Serving safe, high quality food is always our top priority and we take this claim seriously,” John Durante of JDKD Enterprises of Sewell, the owner and operator of the McDonald’s said. “We have taken the appropriate steps to investigate this matter and have been unable to substantiate the claim.”

Bordois says that no health officials ever collected the evidence, but that’s OK – she saved it.

The best way to ensure your burger doesn’t come with a side of excrement? Grill it at home yourself. After all, have you ever had a fast-food burger that wasn’t crappy in some way or another? If you must eat Mickey D’s, do yourself a favor and give that drive-thru bag the sniff test before you dig in.

Cover Photo: picture alliance / Contributor (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS:

1/10 Demi Lovato Blasts LA Frozen Yogurt Shop For Its ‘Triggering’ Sugar-Free Items, You Tell ‘Em Girl! Read more here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images) and The Bigg Chill

2/10 Babewatch: David Hasselhoff’s Daughter Is First Plus-Size Playboy Cover Girl, Perfect Opening For the Hoff to Make a Comeback Read more here. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz / Stringer (Getty Images)



3/10 January Jones Goes Topless on Instagram Saying She Couldn’t ‘Find a Top to Do These Trousers Justice’ (Fine, We Accept This) Read more here. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/10 56-Year-Old Paulina Porizkova Goes Full-Frontal For Sultry Vogue Cover, Better Her Than Us Read more here. Photo: Sergi Alexander / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/10 Mandatory Man: ‘It’s Always Sunny’ Star Rob McElhenney Tells Ryan Reynolds Dudes Appreciate His Muscles More Than Women, Plus Hilarious Jokes About His Men’s Health Cover Read more here. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff (Getty Images)

6/10 Meanwhile in California: Man in Bear Suit Attempts to Walk From LA to San Francisco Without Getting Shot or Run Over Read more here. Photo: @iambearson (Instagram)



7/10 Harry Styles Gives ‘The Little Mermaid’ a Watermelon Sugar Masculinity Makeover, And We Dig It Read more here. Photo: Theo Wargo / Staff (Getty Images)

8/10 Controversial Joe Rogan Podcast Episodes Mysteriously Disappear From Spotify, Possible He and Guests Accidentally Smoked Them Read more here. Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice / Stringer (Getty Images)



9/10 Kourtney Kardashian Sucks Travis Barker’s Thumb in Gag-Worthy Instagram Video We Refuse to Quit Watching Read more here. Photo: Jeff Bottari / Contributor (Getty Images)

10/10 Machine Gun Kelly Launching Unisex Nail Polish Brand (If This Is What Attracts Megan Fox, We Guess We’d Try It?) Read more here. Photo: @machinegunkelly (Instagram Stories)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.