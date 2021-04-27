Living / Food & Drink
The Most Expensive Coffee in the World Is Literally Full of Crap

by Mandatory Editors

There are people who need coffee, people who like coffee, and people who love coffee. The people that love it will go to great lengths – and even greater expense – to procure the perfect cup. But the latest haute coffee trend is a little far-out, even for the most fervent cuppa joe connoisseurs.

It’s coffee made from cat poop, and it’ll set you back $10 – $15 dollars a cup. It’s made by having feline friends consume the coffee beans, digest them, then poop them out. The beans are cleaned before being roasted, which begs the question: what’s the point of the detour through the cats’ digestive systems?

We don’t know, but we were totally down to watch unsuspecting foodies, influencers, and restauranteurs get tricked into trying it. The New York Post gathered a panel of culinary experts for a “Would You Eat It?” segment.

As the experienced taste-testers survey the product, they are understandably skeptical.

“It’s trying to be coffee, but I can tell it’s not coffee,” says Gio Gutierrez of Chat Chow TV.

“The most expensive coffee in the world?” asks restaurant owner Adrianne Calvo. “Made from what?”

After revealing the shitty way the coffee was made, Chef Richard Ingraham exclaims, “I knew it was some bullshit!” (Technically, chef, it’s cat shit.)

But what we really want to know is: what does it taste like? The foodies who dared to down a cup described it as watered-down coffee, a tea-coffee hybrid, and as mild, thick, oily, and bitter.

Most seemed to agree that it wasn’t worth the exorbitant price tag. So don’t bother blowing your java budget on this stuff – unless you want to get revenge on an unsuspecting someone and secretly serve them cat poop coffee. They won’t know what hit them.

