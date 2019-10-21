How to Effortlessly Make the Perfect Pour-Over Coffee

We’re addicted to coffee. In fact, we can’t function without it. When we wake up and realize we forgot to buy any beans or grounds, we’re more likely to call in sick than attempt to meet the day sans caffeine. We’re always looking for new ways to get java into our system and since pumping it directly into our veins is unfeasible (and probably unhealthy), we decided to get on the pour-over coffee bandwagon instead. You’re only a handful of simple steps from the perfect cup of joe.

Photo: RyanJLane (Getty Images)

1/9 Purchase Your Equipment To make a proper pour-over at home, you’ll need to buy a pour-over coffee maker like the popular one from Chemex. It’ll set you back around $40-$50, but you’ll never go back to harsh coffee pods again.

2/9 Buy the Right Beans If you’re going to spend extra time out of your day making pour-over coffee, don’t just grab a jar of mass-produced grocery store coffee. Find a local coffee roaster and talk to someone who works there. They’ll point you in the right direction for the best beans for your pour-over.

3/9 Prepare Your Filter Put your filter into the pour-over dripper you’ve purchased. Add ground coffee beans and put it on top of a mug or carafe.

4/9 Boil the Water For every cup of coffee you plan to drink, boil a cup of water. No, you don't have to chemist to figure this out.



5/9 Start Pouring The reason it’s called pour-over is because this is the step where you literally pour the hot water over your coffee grounds. Just a little at first to get the beans wet.

6/9 Keep Pouring Now, slowly pour the remaining water over your coffee grounds. Wait for the filter to fill with water and empty into your cup before adding more water until it's all in your cup.

7/9 Wait a Beat This is the part of the process where you might get annoyed. That’s because you have to sit there and wait for it to drip into you cup. Get on your phone and peruse Facebook if you’re getting impatient.

8/9 Drink Up Good for you, you made pour-over coffee! The first few cups probably won’t be the best you ever made. But you’ll get better. And definitely do not add coffee creamer, you monster. It will potent. That’s how it’s supposed to be.



9/9 Go Out For Coffee We'll admit it: this is a lot of work for a cup of joe. Also, there's chance your java tastes like watered-down dirt. We won't blame you if you abandon the project and hit the local coffeehouse instead.

