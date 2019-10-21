Living / Food & Drink
pour-over coffee

How to Effortlessly Make the Perfect Pour-Over Coffee

by Christopher Osburn

We’re addicted to coffee. In fact, we can’t function without it. When we wake up and realize we forgot to buy any beans or grounds, we’re more likely to call in sick than attempt to meet the day sans caffeine. We’re always looking for new ways to get java into our system and since pumping it directly into our veins is unfeasible (and probably unhealthy), we decided to get on the pour-over coffee bandwagon instead. You’re only a handful of simple steps from the perfect cup of joe.

Photo: RyanJLane (Getty Images)

Belly up to the bar: RANKED! Our 9 Favorite TV and Movie Bartenders

Boozy heartbreak: What Her Favorite Drink Says About How Your Relationship Will End

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.