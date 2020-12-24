Baker Creates a Unique Pie For Every State in the US (We’re Drooling Over Ohio)

Passionate about pie. That’s how one might describe Stacey Mei Yan Fong, a Brooklyn-based baker and creator of 50 pies / 50 states, a project that found her creating a unique pie for every state in the U.S.

It all started in 2016, when the Singapore native was applying for her permanent U.S. resident Visa. She decided to bake a pie representing every state in her new home country, but she didn’t stop there. Each pie became an invitation to delve into each state’s personality and history, which ultimately inform the flavor of pie she makes.

That can take surprising forms, like a grapefruit custard pie topped with candied jalapenos for Texas, an artichoke pie with an herbed crust and a red wine reduction for California, a stewed sweet tea peach pie with brown sugar pecan crumble for Georgia, or a wild rice and sunflower milk pudding pie with a bergamot berry compote in a blue corn crust and pumpkin seeds sprinkled on top (phew!) for South Dakota.

Personally, our tastebuds are watering for Ohio’s pie, which was inspired by its nickname, the Buckeye State. Fong whipped up a buckeye pie featuring a chocolate graham cracker crust filled with crunchy and creamy peanut butter, then topped it with a chocolate shell and buckeye candies.

Even sweeter than the desserts Fong serves up are the personal stories behind the pies, which often reveal why the self-taught baker became enamored with the United States in the first place.

“From coast to coast and from sea to shining sea, America is the country I love the most!” she writes on her website. “This is my love letter to America!”

Fong gifts each pie to a person from the state that inspired it. Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, she’s had to put her project on pause. She only has six states left in her quest. In the absence of your own sugary, gooey pastry, eat up the food porn and immerse yourself in fun facts on her blog, which is as American as, well, apple pie.

