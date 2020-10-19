Festive Baker Re-enacts Your Favorite Halloween Movies on Her Monster Pies on Instagram

Edible art. That’s the only way to describe the amazing pies baker Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin crafts out of crust and sugary fillings, then posts on Instagram.

The self-taught baker is based in Vancouver. You may recognize her as one of the judges from 2019’s Thanksgiving Pie Fight holiday special on the Food Network. Or maybe you’ve seen her work in one of the 30-plus publication where it’s appeared.

Once you sneak a peek at her social media feed @thepieous, we know you’ll never forget her. While Clark-Bojin uses her talents for intricate wildlife scenes and whimsical seasonal themes, the pies that will likely catch your eye involve pop culture references and characters from your favorite movies.

Just look at this scary good pie inspired by The Shining:

Check out this delicious-looking David Bowie creation honoring The Labyrinth:

Here’s a sweet rendition of Spider-Man:

Want to try your hand at a Raspbaby Yoda Pie? Here’s a tutorial:

And feast your eyes on some spooky pastries perfect for Halloween:

There’s so much more eye candy on this Instagram account. Give it a scroll. Just try to keep your drool off the screen.

Cover Photo: @thepieous (Instagram)

