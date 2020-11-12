Baby Yoda Cocktail Goes Viral, Thanks to Jennifer Aniston (The Best of ‘Friends’ Indeed)

Baby Yoda is all the rage right now. How could you not love the big-eared, wide-eyed green creature? Just looking at him makes us forget what a dumpster fire 2020 has been. He’s like the imaginary friend we never knew we needed to get us through adulthood.

Now, another beloved ‘Friend’ has come together with Baby Yoda to make our lives better. That’s because Friends alum Jennifer Aniston recently helped a new Baby Yoga cocktail go viral.

To be fair, Aniston didn’t come up with The Mandalorian-themed drink. That honor goes to Michael Young, co-owner of The Vault Wood Fired Pizza in Banbridge, Northern Ireland. He just wanted to mix up something special to usher in the second season of the Disney+ series. That’s when he concocted The Vault’s Baby Yoda Cocktail by combining Grey Goose vodka, muddled kiwi fruit, fresh lime, demerara syrup, and bitters. He garnished the drink with lime wedges for ears and wrapped a martini glass in burlap to complete his adorable, imbibable masterpiece.

Aniston shared “The Child”-inspired cocktail to her Instagram stories, adding “May the force be with us,” alongside prayer hands and martini emojis.

“It’s been so surprising and flattering that people all over the world are reacting to our Baby Yoda cocktail,” Young told TODAY Food. “It’s been a difficult year for businesses everywhere especially in hospitality, so we thought we would try and have some fun and create something interesting … we only thought it would be viewed by our local customers but it’s been incredible to see it shared all over the world.”

If we didn’t already think Aniston is the coolest ‘Friend’ in the history of the world, we certainly do now. (Why did Brad Pitt ever let her go?) We’d give anything to whip up a couple of these Baby Yoda cocktails and catch the next episode of The Mandalorian with Jen.

