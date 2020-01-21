Baby Yoda Has a Name: Jon Favreau and Taika Waititi Know It But Won’t Tell (10 Guesses For the Little Green Guy)

Ever since The Mandalorian premiered last November, there’s only one element of the show that everyone seems to be obsessed over: Baby Yoda. Simply referred to as “the child” in the series so far, Baby Yoda isn’t actually the official name of the character. However, since we don’t know what Yoda’s species is called, people naturally reverted to what is clearly the most inventive name of all time. Although the first season of the show wrapped up last year, there is one overarching question that is driving (some) people insane: what is Baby Yoda’s actual name?

While a second season is undoubtedly on its way, both producer Jon Favreau and director Taika Waititi have teased that they know the real name of Baby Yoda. Unfortunately, the entirety of America is on pins and needles for the time being because they refuse to tell us his name. While we wait for the official word on the most important matter currently at Lucasfilm, here are some alternative names that the producers seriously considered giving the little green guy.

1/10 Maclunkey For those who are unaware, George Lucas trolled Star Wars fans once again with another change to A New Hope when Disney+ launched last year. As it turns out, Lucas’ latest change to the film was merely teasing Baby Yoda’s official name: Maclunkey.

2/10 John Palpatine III It seems that J.J. Abrams might have had some input on deciding a name for Baby Yoda. That’s right, they made him a Palpatine because there’s clearly no other options for famous family lineages at this point.

3/10 Yolo He only lives once. Clearly.

4/10 Yaddle Jr. Yoda isn’t the only green character in the Star Wars universe. A female version from the same unnamed species famously appeared in The Phantom Menace. Surprisingly, it seems that Yaddle was able to procreate without the rest of the Jedi Council knowing about it.



5/10 Boda Rather than calling him the excessively long name that is Baby Yoda, Lucasfilm has offered to shorten his moniker to simply Boda.

6/10 Kevin, Steve, or Any Other Human Name How ironic would it be if people spent all of this time obsessing over Baby Yoda’s name, only to find out it's John or Bob? Nothing would excite the masses more than an average, run-of-the-mill name for the little green guy.

7/10 Pillsbury Yoboy (aka Poppin’ Fresh) Baby Yoda may not be plump like his counterpart, but he sure is cuter than him. Ironically enough, the Pillsbury Doughboy isn’t that mascot’s real name. In fact, his real name is actually Poppin’ Fresh. Hopefully, Lucasfilm will get in their right mind and make Baby Yoda as multifaceted as this dancing, singing, instrument-playing legend.

8/10 Rey Skywalker In an attempt to rectify the lackluster response to The Rise of Skywalker, Lucasfilm has decided to double down by naming Baby Yoda after everyone’s favorite new character, Rey Skywalker. Nothing can go wrong, right? Right?



9/10 Walking Money Machine Let’s be honest with ourselves: this is the true name for Baby Yoda at the Lucasfilm offices. Who cares what his name is when he’s essentially printing money on a daily basis?

10/10 Cuteness Overload How else could The Mandalorian fall in love with such an adorable creature? The only answer could be a creature that is simply called cuteness overload.

