‘Pumpion’ Pie Is a Holiday Dessert 350 Years in the Making, Great We’ll Eat Anything

by Mandatory Editors

If you’re like us, you’ve never met a pie you didn’t like. But you may not have met all the pies yet. For example, have you ever heard of Pumpion Pie? Yeah, we hadn’t either, not until recently. Allow us to enlighten you.

Pumpion Pie was introduced to us via a YouTuber named Max Miller, who dishes up historic recipes on his “Tasting History” videos. His weekly videos feature foods made from recipes that are hundreds and even thousands of years old, accompanied by a deep dive into culinary history.

“I’ve loved history all my life,” he told TODAY Food. “I only got into cooking about six years ago, so I’m pretty new to it actually. But I focused on the high middle ages and Victorian era in college, and about 10 years ago I really got into the Anglo-Saxon era. There’s no part of history I can’t get excited about.”

He started baking (and taste-testing) on camera earlier this year after being furloughed from his job selling Disney films to theaters. He’s since amassed 40 cooking videos and over 426,000 subscribers. One of his recent videos featured a dessert called Pumpion Pie, which dates all the way back to 1670.

As the title suggests, this pie is similar to the pumpkin treat many of us enjoy during the holiday season. But this pie has a twist: among its ingredients are raisins, currans, sharp apples, and sherry. It isn’t the prettiest pie we’ve ever seen, but is sure sounds like it belongs on GoldBelly. (Ship us a sample anytime, Max!)

While we’ve never eaten pumpkin pie and thought, “You know what this needs? More fruit!”, at this point in the pandemic, we’ll eat any kind of pie you put in front of us. Hell, we’ll even face-plant into it.

Cover Photo: Max Miller / YouTube

