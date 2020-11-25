‘Pumpion’ Pie Is a Holiday Dessert 350 Years in the Making, Great We’ll Eat Anything

If you’re like us, you’ve never met a pie you didn’t like. But you may not have met all the pies yet. For example, have you ever heard of Pumpion Pie? Yeah, we hadn’t either, not until recently. Allow us to enlighten you.

Pumpion Pie was introduced to us via a YouTuber named Max Miller, who dishes up historic recipes on his “Tasting History” videos. His weekly videos feature foods made from recipes that are hundreds and even thousands of years old, accompanied by a deep dive into culinary history.

“I’ve loved history all my life,” he told TODAY Food. “I only got into cooking about six years ago, so I’m pretty new to it actually. But I focused on the high middle ages and Victorian era in college, and about 10 years ago I really got into the Anglo-Saxon era. There’s no part of history I can’t get excited about.”

He started baking (and taste-testing) on camera earlier this year after being furloughed from his job selling Disney films to theaters. He’s since amassed 40 cooking videos and over 426,000 subscribers. One of his recent videos featured a dessert called Pumpion Pie, which dates all the way back to 1670.

As the title suggests, this pie is similar to the pumpkin treat many of us enjoy during the holiday season. But this pie has a twist: among its ingredients are raisins, currans, sharp apples, and sherry. It isn’t the prettiest pie we’ve ever seen, but is sure sounds like it belongs on GoldBelly. (Ship us a sample anytime, Max!)

While we’ve never eaten pumpkin pie and thought, “You know what this needs? More fruit!”, at this point in the pandemic, we’ll eat any kind of pie you put in front of us. Hell, we’ll even face-plant into it.

Cover Photo: Max Miller / YouTube

Single bells: A Survival Guide For Getting Through the Holidays While Flying Solo

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.