YouTube Chef Cooks With His Own Cum

Every chef has a secret ingredient or two, but a YouTuber named Nick Finch has taken this concept to a whole ‘nother (NSFW) level. Finch, better known as OfficialFinch93 to his 88K subscribers, cooks with his own cum.

The Russian-born Canadian didn’t just whip up a jizz soufflé one day out of the blue. He started out as a dancer at a strip club, moved onto camming, and then began dropping videos on YouTube, where he discusses everything from being bisexual to the best underwear to the BJ machine AutoBlow.

“One night, I decided to see how many times I could cum in a week,” Finch told Mel magazine. “I think I came like 30 times that week! I had so much of it, so I thought, ‘What the hell, let’s just cook it and see what comes out.’”

He chilled, fried, baked, ate his cum on camera.

Finch swears cooked cum is flavorless. We’ll take his word for it.

If you really want to see what goes on behind the curtain (or in this case, the apron), you’ll have to subscribe to his OnlyFans to watch him extract that magical man juice. It might make you lose your appetite, though.

Cover Photo: OfficialFinch93 (YouTube)

