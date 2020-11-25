Apple Pie Pepsi Is Two Insanely Sugary Sweets in One For an Extra Fattening, Lazy Holiday Season (Probably Tastes Like Ass Too – Love, A Coke Loyalist)

Americans are obsessed with artificial flavors. Oreos used to come in one variety; now they come in dozens (many of which make us want to toss our cookies). Kraft tried to autumn-ize its classic mac ‘n’ cheese by sprinkling it with pumpkin spice (eww) and Waffle House released its own bacon-flavored beer. Why can’t our food and drinks just taste like whatever they’re supposed to taste like? Why the chameleon-like metamorphoses?

If you think the food and drink industries have gone too far with their Frankenstein creations, we have bad news for you. Not only has Pepsi infused its cola with a new flavor, but it’s also one that nobody really wants to drink. What is it, you ask? Apple Pie Pepsi.

1500 bottles while supplies last. Ends 12/7/20. — Pepsi (@pepsi) November 17, 2020

The limited-edition flavor boasts “warm notes of cinnamon, the taste of a buttery crust, and the crispness of a fresh apple” (according to the brand). What we don’t get is: in what world would you choose to drink your apple pie instead of eat it? (Unless you have dentures. But even then…no.)

We get it: pie-baking is labor-intensive and often involves flour-powered disasters, gummy crust, or overflowing filling that burns to the bottom of your oven. But no one ever said you had to bake a pie to eat a pie! You have heard of bakeries, right?

While marketing geniuses at Pepsi pat themselves on the back for upping the nostalgia factor this holiday season with this (thankfully) short-lived beverage, we’ll be in the bathroom puking our guts up and wishing we’d dropped the $30 to eat a real all-American dessert from our local pie-maker.

Cover Photo: Pepsi

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.