Pepsi’s New ‘Cocoa’ Cola Is Here to Utterly Confuse Your Taste Buds

Not all innovation is good. But some companies just can’t quit coming up with new spins on old favorites. The latest offender? Pepsi. Apparently, its Apple Pie, Wild Cherry, Vanilla, Black Currant, Ginger, and Citrus flavors aren’t adventurous enough. The carbonated beverage behemoth is now combining its classic cola with…cocoa. For a bubbly…cold…version of our beloved seasonal drink? (*shakes head*)

“What’s sweeter than saying ‘bye’ to the worst year ever? Pepsi ‘Cocoa’ Cola – the latest concept from the Pepsi Test Kitchen,” Pepsi shared on Twitter.

What’s sweeter than saying “bye” to the worst year ever? Pepsi “Cocoa” Cola – the latest concept from the Pepsi Test Kitchen. Want to try and get your hands on it? 2,021 RTs and we’ll make a batch.#PepsiCocoaCola pic.twitter.com/WbZeGDGxVM — Pepsi (@pepsi) December 17, 2020

The tweet demanded 2,021 retweets in order for a batch to be made. At the time of this writing, it had over 5.5K. (Really, people? We thought you had better taste than this.)

The brand says the new sip blends “the delicious taste of a Pepsi with the delicious, wintery taste of chocolate and marshmallow.” We don’t know about you, but we can’t think of anything less appetizing than a chilly, carbonated take on hot chocolate – and in the middle of a frigid winter, no less.

But try telling that to Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing at Pepsi. “We are confident we nailed Pepsi ‘Cocoa’ Cola and can’t wait to get this in the hands of cola fans this winter,” he said.

OK, Todd. (Could you not use “nailed” in a professional press release? Jeez.) We suppose soda addicts will give this strange new brew a try just to assuage their curiosity, but if you think you’ve improved on – much less replaced – our hot cocoa habit, we are sorry to inform you that you are so very wrong. We’ll be over here sucking down our hot chocolate bombs until spring arrives.

Cover Photo: Pepsi

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.