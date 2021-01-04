Living / Food & Drink
Pepsi

Pepsi’s New ‘Cocoa’ Cola Is Here to Utterly Confuse Your Taste Buds

by Mandatory Editors

Not all innovation is good. But some companies just can’t quit coming up with new spins on old favorites. The latest offender? Pepsi. Apparently, its Apple Pie, Wild Cherry, Vanilla, Black Currant, Ginger, and Citrus flavors aren’t adventurous enough. The carbonated beverage behemoth is now combining its classic cola with…cocoa. For a bubbly…cold…version of our beloved seasonal drink? (*shakes head*)

“What’s sweeter than saying ‘bye’ to the worst year ever? Pepsi ‘Cocoa’ Cola – the latest concept from the Pepsi Test Kitchen,” Pepsi shared on Twitter.

The tweet demanded 2,021 retweets in order for a batch to be made. At the time of this writing, it had over 5.5K. (Really, people? We thought you had better taste than this.)

The brand says the new sip blends “the delicious taste of a Pepsi with the delicious, wintery taste of chocolate and marshmallow.” We don’t know about you, but we can’t think of anything less appetizing than a chilly, carbonated take on hot chocolate – and in the middle of a frigid winter, no less.

But try telling that to Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing at Pepsi. “We are confident we nailed Pepsi ‘Cocoa’ Cola and can’t wait to get this in the hands of cola fans this winter,” he said.

OK, Todd. (Could you not use “nailed” in a professional press release? Jeez.) We suppose soda addicts will give this strange new brew a try just to assuage their curiosity, but if you think you’ve improved on – much less replaced – our hot cocoa habit, we are sorry to inform you that you are so very wrong. We’ll be over here sucking down our hot chocolate bombs until spring arrives.

Cover Photo: Pepsi

